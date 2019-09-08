Whetstone Capital Advisors Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Has Lifted by $4.03 Million; Partner Investment Management LP Has Decreased Its Cardiovascular Sys Del (CSII) Holding by $383,952 as Share Value Rose

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (CSII) by 69.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 10,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.35% . The institutional investor held 4,470 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $173,000, down from 14,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 175,364 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.77% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 20/04/2018 – FDA: Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation- Flowmeter Module (accessory to Terumo Advanced Perfusion System 1). Provides th; 16/04/2018 – Janssen, Bristol-Myers to Advance Next-Generation Therapy for Cardiovascular Diseases; 09/04/2018 – Ionis: Third Drug to Enter Development Under Strategic Cardiovascular-Renal-Metabolic Collaboration With AstraZeneca; 20/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: School-based Behavioural Intervention to Face Obesity and Promote Cardiovascular Health Among Spanish; 28/05/2018 – World Heart Federation: Tobacco is Responsible For More Than One in Ten Deaths Caused by Cardiovascular Disease; 06/03/2018 – CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS PRESENTS LIBERTY 360° 18-MONTH OUTCOMES; 25/04/2018 – LILLY AND CHINA’S NCCD ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION TO ADVANCE SCIENTIFIC UNDERSTANDING AND CARE FOR PEOPLE LIVING WITH DIABETES AND CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE; 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 23/04/2018 – cardiovascular systems inc. | viperwire advance guide wire, stealth 36 | K180416 | 04/17/2018 |; 06/03/2018 – 4C Medical’s Transcatheter Mitral Valve Technology Receives First Place in Cardiovascular Research Technologies 2018 Competition

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 16,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.80 million, up from 13,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – Russia Today: Surveillance state? Amazon selling facial recognition technology to govt `threatens freedom’; 03/04/2018 – No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 20/03/2018 – Avis Continues to Lead its Category for Customer Loyalty; 30/05/2018 – CBS News: Amazon bans customers with too many returns; 16/05/2018 – Starting Wednesday, Amazon Prime members in Florida will get an additional 10 percent off sale items; 14/05/2018 – Watch this rare Jeff Bezos interview on one of Amazon’s first failures; 14/05/2018 – Seattle City Council Passes New Tax on Amazon, Big Employers; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ocado’s robot army courts global food retailers; 10/05/2018 – The Biggest Sale of Honor Mobile Phone is Back; Make Most of Flipkart Big Shopping Days and Summer Sale on Amazon; 19/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chips Sink, Apple Shifts iPhone Plans, Amazon’s in Prime Time — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% negative EPS growth.

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,271 shares to 7,651 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,111 shares, and has risen its stake in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI).

