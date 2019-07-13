Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Upped Qad (QADA) Holding; Dollar Gen New (DG) Position Upped by Fragasso Group Inc

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 39.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 4,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,199 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, up from 11,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.52. About 1.20M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 16/03/2018 – Dollar General Defends Bricks And Mortar Stores — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES OPENING ABOUT 900 NEW STORES IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 28/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: @IMPDnews releases surveillance video of fatal Dollar General shooting, asks public to help ID suspect; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight; 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 17,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 266,071 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.46M, up from 248,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $795.56M market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $42.33. About 28,947 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has risen 2.79% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS A SHARE $0.28; 10/05/2018 – QAD Awards Partner Excellence at Explore 2018; 27/04/2018 – QAD Presenting at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit May 14; 19/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADA); 11/04/2018 – QAD Enhances QAD Cloud ERP and Updates Solutions; 04/04/2018 – QAD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q EPS 7c; 12/04/2018 – Precision Software Joins the Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE INCREASED 40 PCT, NOW ACCOUNTS FOR ONE-QUARTER OF TOTAL REVENUE; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q Rev $86.2M

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06 million and $468.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 449,149 shares to 153,010 shares, valued at $8.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 7,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,207 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF).