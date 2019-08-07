Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Upped Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding; Leucadia National Has Upped Hess (HES) Holding by $5.69 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 72.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 94,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 226,293 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.63 million, up from 131,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 2.00M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA; 22/05/2018 – Hess Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $210M; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hess Corp. at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Negative; 29/05/2018 – Hess CDS Widens 10 Bps, Most in 10 Weeks; 24/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Loss $106M; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Outlook Reflects Material Reduction in Liquidity as Shr Repurchase Plan Is Implemented; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Loss/Shr 38c

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 16,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.80 million, up from 13,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $874.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $19.22 during the last trading session, reaching $1768.61. About 2.40 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon to Partner With Mobile Operators to Grow Media Services Worldwide; 27/04/2018 – Founder Jeff Bezos said in a tweet that “livestream info” for the launch will be coming soon; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Introduces Amazon Experience Centers; 30/05/2018 – Amazon Board Expected to Support Bezos at Shareholder Meeting (Video); 17/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram; 15/04/2018 – Israel’s Partner in collaboration deal with Amazon Prime Video; 18/05/2018 – The Center of Retail 2018: Enterprise Order Management – Retailers are Racing to Compete with Amazon – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – Amazon to Offer Ring Video Doorbell at New Everyday Price of $99; 30/05/2018 – Stitch Fix executives ‘haven’t had any serious discussions about combining’ with Amazon; 28/03/2018 – Hopes are high for Amazon’s entry into health care-as long as they don’t ‘pull a Facebook’

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btc Cap Mngmt has 5,054 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. First Heartland Consultants owns 2,996 shares. Alps reported 5,765 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Capital Wealth Planning Lc stated it has 0.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Regent Inv Mngmt Lc holds 4,853 shares. Sonata Cap accumulated 2.29% or 1,725 shares. Dana Inv Incorporated accumulated 7,957 shares. 619,682 are held by Barclays Pcl. Hardman Johnston Global Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 9,989 shares. First Bankshares Of Hutchinson reported 1,100 shares. Westover Lc has 2.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hillman stated it has 12.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cypress Funds Ltd invested in 33,500 shares or 9.46% of the stock. Mengis Cap Management Inc holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 773 shares. 2,835 are held by Legacy Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 292,096 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Fil Ltd accumulated 481,127 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership reported 4,346 shares. Freestone Hldgs Llc owns 7,500 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 25,411 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 9,789 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.06% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Corecommodity Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.68% or 19,973 shares in its portfolio. Waratah Ltd holds 0.25% or 39,263 shares in its portfolio. Meyer Handelman holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 9,050 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.05% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Shell Asset Mgmt Co has invested 0.02% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Aperio Gp Llc owns 145,656 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio has 0.22% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 789,880 shares. Moreover, Hudock Cap Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES).

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 217,577 shares to 104,600 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Titan Intl Inc Ill (NYSE:TWI) by 215,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,290 shares, and cut its stake in Sensient Technologies Corp (NYSE:SXT).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $143,222 activity. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $25,079. LIPSCHULTZ MARC S bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Wednesday, March 6. 442 shares were bought by HOLIDAY EDITH E, worth $25,079 on Wednesday, March 6. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR also bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was bought by MCMANUS DAVID on Wednesday, March 6. $25,079 worth of stock was bought by CHASE RODNEY F on Wednesday, March 6.