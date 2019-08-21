Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Pros Holdings (PRO) Stake by $591,990 as Market Valuation Rose; Algert Global Position in Materion (MTRN) Cut by $2.01 Million as Stock Price Rose

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 14,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The hedge fund held 648,252 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.38M, down from 662,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $74.43. About 47,846 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 16/04/2018 – PROS Selects Noted Author, Business Thinker Jim Collins as Outperform 2018 Headliner; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 10/04/2018 – Pros Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 45% to 26 Days; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 13/04/2018 – PROS Holdings: Exclusive: Houston’s Tech Innovation District Slated for Former Sears Building in Midtown April 13, 2018; 21/05/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $40; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Rev $47.9M; 30/04/2018 – PROS Scientists to Present Revenue Management Research at POMS 2018 Conference; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 21c-Loss 19c; 10/04/2018 – CLEARLAKE CAPITAL BUYS WHEEL PROS, TERMS NOT DISCLOSED

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Materion Corp (MTRN) by 54.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 35,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.88% . The hedge fund held 29,057 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 64,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Materion Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $61.13. About 17,177 shares traded. Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) has risen 1.27% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.27% the S&P500. Some Historical MTRN News: 16/05/2018 – Materion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 23-24; 12/04/2018 – Materion Corporation Conference Call Scheduled; 17/04/2018 – Materion Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 23rd Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – Materion Corp Increases Qtrly Cash Div to 10.5c; 15/03/2018 Materion and EDRO Announce Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Materion’s MoldMAX® Plastics Tooling Alloys; 26/04/2018 – Materion Backs FY Adj EPS $1.95-Adj EPS $2.10; 02/05/2018 – Materion Corporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Materion Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 24th Straight Gain; 18/04/2018 – Materion Recognized for Supplier Excellence; 15/03/2018 – MATERION – DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH EDRO GMBH IN EUROPE AND EDRO SPECIALTY STEELS IN NORTH AMERICA FOR MATERION’S MOLDMAX

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.22 EPS, up 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 5,403 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eam Invsts Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 37,149 shares. Quantbot Tech LP invested in 5,100 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Glenmede Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 101,857 shares. Natixis Lp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Vanguard Gru Inc Inc holds 0% or 1.72 million shares in its portfolio. Us Comml Bank De holds 0.01% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) or 43,421 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 19,164 shares. Citadel Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). 4,800 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 328,005 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Llc reported 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% or 145,924 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Lc owns 4,901 shares.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80 million and $246.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pivotal Software Inc by 241,738 shares to 328,132 shares, valued at $6.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) by 45,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 694,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA).

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $175.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 32,161 shares to 41,161 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conns Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) by 17,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,668 shares, and has risen its stake in Schneider National Inc.