Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Position in Envestnet (ENV) by $1.86 Million as Stock Price Rose; Lyons Wealth Management Has Cut Holding in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) as Share Value Rose

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 28,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The hedge fund held 154,450 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, down from 183,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05B market cap company. The stock increased 3.69% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $58.47. About 228,351 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 22/05/2018 – Envestnet, Inc. Announces Pricing of Convertible Notes Offering; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC SEES FY 2018 TOTAL GAAP REVENUE OF $811.0 MLN TO $821.0 MLN; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $1.78-$1.83; 15/05/2018 – Can Anyone Challenge Envestnet? — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – Envestnet Prices Offering of $300 Million 1.75% Convertible Notes Due 2023; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet Sees 2Q Adj EPS 37c; 26/04/2018 – Envestnet l PMC Launches Three New Impact QPs; 29/05/2018 – Envestnet l Yodlee Appoints New Vice President of Sales for Europe, Middle-East and Africa Region; 22/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N – NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER PURCHASED, REDEEMED OR CONVERTED

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 79.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 8,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 2,305 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 11,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 1.13M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80 million and $246.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,264 shares to 16,171 shares, valued at $28.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) by 45,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 694,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.37 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ENV’s profit will be $19.31M for 39.51 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Envestnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold ENV shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 45.04 million shares or 3.61% more from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 4,207 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Lc reported 3,018 shares. Waddell Reed Financial holds 630,881 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 40,223 shares. Swiss Bancshares holds 83,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar holds 9,766 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 674,515 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). The Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0.03% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 534,278 shares. First Personal Fincl Service reported 82 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Roundview Ltd Llc reported 0.09% stake. Dsam Prns (London) accumulated 3,960 shares.

More important recent Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Envestnet Inc (ENV) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “A Closer Look At Envestnet, Inc.’s (NYSE:ENV) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Envestnet Inc (ENV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) was released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “Envestnet Platform Enhancements Designed to Deepen Advisor-Client Relationships – Stockhouse” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Lyons Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $207.55M and $35.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 67,335 shares to 69,804 shares, valued at $5.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.89 million for 25.91 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Industrial Stocks to Buy for a Strong U.S. Economy – Investorplace.com” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Waste Management: Q2 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (WM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Newborn Portfolio Update: Waste Management Transferred In – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Management Inc holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 668,300 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.15% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bbva Compass Fincl Bank Inc holds 1,403 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Company stated it has 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 0.23% or 5,000 shares. Yhb Invest Incorporated invested in 0.2% or 12,434 shares. Twin Capital Management Inc invested 0.21% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Coldstream Capital Management owns 2,478 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Summit Financial Wealth Advsr Limited Liability invested in 1% or 36,400 shares. Mechanics Bancorp Trust Department holds 0.49% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 20,596 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking Corporation accumulated 508,361 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited invested in 1.51% or 8.51 million shares. City Holdg holds 38,966 shares. 2,562 were accumulated by Cypress Mngmt Limited Liability Com (Wy). Cadence Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 14,811 shares.