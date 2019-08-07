Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Holding in Pros Holdings (PRO) as Stock Price Rose; Nuance Communications (NUAN) Holder Park West Asset Management Raised Its Stake by $46.49 Million as Stock Declined

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 14,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The hedge fund held 648,252 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.38M, down from 662,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $69.14. About 25,316 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 18/04/2018 – PROS Thought Leaders Selected to Deliver Presentations at Professional Pricing Society Spring Conference; 03/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $188.0 MLN TO $191.0 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference May 4; 09/04/2018 – PROS Unveils Plans for Outperform 2018 Global Conference; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 30/04/2018 – PROS Scientists to Present Revenue Management Research at POMS 2018 Conference; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Rev $47.9M; 10/04/2018 – Pros Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 45% to 26 Days; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% of Pros Holdings

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 488.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 2.91 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The hedge fund held 3.50 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.26M, up from 594,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $15.18. About 107,254 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And lncoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 22/03/2018 – SDL and Nuance to Develop Solutions for Machine Translation of Voice and Video; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS 5% TO 7%; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF SOME NUANCE DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss $164.1M; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR NUANCE TO REFORM PAY PRACTICES; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Rev $514.2M; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of Al Applications for Diagnostic Imaging; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 92,413 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 224,832 shares. Blackrock invested in 13.54 million shares. First Personal Fincl Svcs accumulated 0.01% or 2,050 shares. Adirondack Rech Management stated it has 26,570 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Co Limited invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Prelude Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 13,108 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has 141 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fairpointe Cap Limited Liability holds 3.67 million shares or 2.07% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 130,420 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.05% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Signaturefd Limited Liability Company owns 626 shares. Assetmark Inc has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 208 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of invested in 31,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Utah Retirement Sys owns 53,898 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 200,000 shares to 1.64M shares, valued at $86.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 290,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 820,509 shares, and cut its stake in Gms Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp accumulated 175,099 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Carroll Associate has 0% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 19,486 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 12,642 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Management has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 4,800 shares. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership invested 0.02% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Northern Corporation has invested 0.01% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Credit Suisse Ag reported 27,127 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 6,589 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Huntington Savings Bank has 0% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 671 shares. Wellington Management Grp Inc Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 15,014 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80M and $246.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pivotal Software Inc by 241,738 shares to 328,132 shares, valued at $6.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yext Inc by 56,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 813,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.22 earnings per share, up 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.