Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Raised Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $4.03 Million; Stock Value Declined; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Price Rose While Wms Partners Cut Holding by $315,848

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 16,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.80 million, up from 13,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $904.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $35.4 during the last trading session, reaching $1828.8. About 3.07M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Amazon is closing in on the site of its new headquarters after visiting all 20 finalist locations, NBC News reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources close to the process; 03/04/2018 – Amazon could ‘take Google to the cleaners’ in retail search with a $20 billion ad business, analyst says; 17/04/2018 – Robots will replace humans in retail, says China’s JD.com; 23/04/2018 – Amazon is reportedly building a smart home robot; 24/04/2018 – BEZOS SAYS AMAZON WILL FOLLOW ANY REGULATION FOR TECH COS; 18/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway; 15/05/2018 – Direct Energy Offers Amazon Echo Dot with New Electricity Plans in Texas; 08/03/2018 – Express-Tribune: Amazon readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 19/04/2018 – CNNMoney: Exclusive: Ads from over 300 companies and organizations – from Adidas to Amazon – ran on YouTube channels; 19/03/2018 – RichRelevance Digital Grocery Survey Finds Amazon Takes Early Lead — But 60% of First-Time Shoppers Willing to Explore a New Grocer Online

Wms Partners Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc sold 3,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 51,742 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, down from 54,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $300.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $117.36. About 4.20M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Threats That Could Hold Back the Cloud Gaming Revolution – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Today’s Pickup: Canada Can’t Supply Trump’s Drug Plan – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWF, AMZN, V, CSCO – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Eyes Cosmetic Business With Lady Gaga Products – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Realogy Stock Soared Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Massachusetts Serv Ma has 1.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Driehaus Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 266 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.24% or 489 shares. Trb Advsr Lp owns 6,100 shares for 3.25% of their portfolio. Parsec Fincl Mngmt has 0.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mawer Ltd has 0.27% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 21,153 shares. Maine-based Davis R M Incorporated has invested 0.91% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 302,692 are owned by Strs Ohio. Stonebridge Mgmt Inc owns 1,415 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Co holds 76,895 shares or 16.58% of its portfolio. Holt Cap Lc Dba Holt Cap Prns LP stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baxter Bros has invested 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pointstate Capital Lp has invested 1.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Trustmark National Bank Tru Department reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,642 shares or 1.8% of all its holdings.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Cap Lc invested in 0.23% or 28,592 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd has invested 0.84% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Trustco Commercial Bank N Y invested in 29,554 shares. Autus Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Forbes J M & Ltd Liability Partnership owns 221,607 shares. Lpl Fin Lc has 0.26% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tortoise Invest Limited accumulated 2,469 shares. Farmers holds 101,564 shares or 3% of its portfolio. New York-based Cannell Peter B & Company has invested 0.35% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 166 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Intact Management reported 0.53% stake. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Llc invested 0.43% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Dsam Prns (London) Ltd holds 36,000 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. 22,911 were reported by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc. Intersect Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.6% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $248.77 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 9,000 shares. Shares for $2.97 million were sold by Taylor David S. Posada Juan Fernando sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750. Shares for $1.98 million were sold by Matthew Price. Coombe Gary A had sold 22,264 shares worth $2.20 million.