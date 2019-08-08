Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Raised Holding in Qad (QADA) by $738,611; Vision Capital Management Increases Position in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS)

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $117.33. About 1.09M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 07/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 19/03/2018 – UPS – CONSORTIUM HAS DEPLOYED A NEW CHARGING TECHNOLOGY IN LONDON; 02/05/2018 – A source familiar with the matter said UPS is in talks to hire trucking company Werner Enterprises to help it compete in this area; 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Inc CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 05/04/2018 – Pop-Ups Offer Classes on Today’s Hot Topics; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer, Appoints Nando Cesarone President, International; 23/05/2018 – RBA Gov: History Shows China-Style Debt Build-Ups End Badly; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Balearic Islands To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Positive

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 17,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The hedge fund held 266,071 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.46 million, up from 248,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $755.96M market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $40.02. About 27,958 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 21/03/2018 QAD INC QADA.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $328 MLN TO $332 MLN; 08/05/2018 – QAD Welcomes Customers and Partners to QAD Explore 2018 in Dallas; 10/05/2018 – QAD Awards Partner Excellence at Explore 2018; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. Sees FY19 Rev $328M-$332M; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 – QAD Channel Islands Becomes Generally Available in September 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADA); 09/05/2018 – QAD Announces Customer Award Winners at QAD Explore 2018; 11/04/2018 – QAD Enhances QAD Cloud ERP and Updates Solutions; 04/04/2018 – QAD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 290,762 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Lazard Asset Management owns 27,364 shares. Miller Howard Invests Incorporated Ny invested in 46,855 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Com invested in 6.7% or 91,479 shares. First Merchants stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Toth Fincl Advisory Corp invested in 0.01% or 520 shares. Amp Capital Investors stated it has 225,399 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Southpoint Capital Advsr Limited Partnership reported 2.37% stake. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Corporation reported 60,205 shares stake. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 2.04M shares. Willis Counsel owns 40,725 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Carroll Finance Associate holds 11,519 shares. Franklin Resources holds 0.52% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 8.75M shares. The Kentucky-based Barr E S has invested 0.09% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Provise Management Grp Ltd Liability Co accumulated 20,256 shares or 0.32% of the stock.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Commentary: FAA Grants Help Airports And Freight Movement – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Businessinsider.com with their article: “Amazon Logistics needs $122 billion to beat FedEx or UPS: Goldman Sachs – Business Insider” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UPS: Recent Fears Appear To Have Been Overblown – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Surveys: Consistent Deliveries At Heart Of “Spoil Me!” Online Ordering Culture – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx ends another Amazon contract, giving UPS new leverage â€” and concerns – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: August 07, 2019.