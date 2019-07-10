Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Raised Attunity LTD (ATTU) Position by $1.04 Million; Shares Rose; Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) Shareholder Osmium Partners Lowered Its Holding by $3.46 Million as Stock Price Rose

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) by 40.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 138,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, down from 338,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Franklin Covey Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $478.10 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $33.99. About 46,900 shares traded or 45.82% up from the average. Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has risen 11.58% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.15% the S&P500. Some Historical FC News: 30/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Recognized by HR.com with LEAD2018 Top Leadership Partner Award; 01/05/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches New Leadership Development Solution: The 6 Critical Practices for Leading a Team; 13/03/2018 Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by TrainingIndustry.com for Seventh Year; 13/03/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by Traininglndustry.com for Seventh Year

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Attunity Ltd (ATTU) by 6.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 45,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 694,734 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.29 million, up from 649,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Attunity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $514.40M market cap company. It closed at $23.42 lastly. It is down 138.31% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTU News: 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES TOTAL REVENUE BETWEEN $75 AND $78 MLN FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q EPS 1c; 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-M Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner

More notable recent Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) news were published by: Dallasnews.com which released: “Pier 1 Imports works to keep its stock from falling off the NYSE – Dallas News” on January 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Senior Housing Properties Trust, Cato, Enable Midstream Partners, LP, Hi-Crush Partners LP, Franklin Covey, and Ashford â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – GlobeNewswire” published on April 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “After-Hours Movers 04/04: (BOOT) (TGI) (FC) Higher; (AQB) (DLTH) (SRYS) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “American Financial co-CEO, FC Cincinnati owner divests another $10 million in stock – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Will Franklin Covey (FC) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Zacks.com” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11 million and $118.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spark Networks Se by 979,151 shares to 984,151 shares, valued at $15.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tucows Inc (NASDAQ:TCX) by 150,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) (NYSE:RST).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold FC shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 6.03 million shares or 0.76% more from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) for 26,410 shares. Susquehanna Gru Llp holds 0% or 25,820 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 2,045 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 15,003 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% or 11,154 shares in its portfolio. 115,437 are held by Geode Management Limited Liability. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Com owns 20,039 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prns has 0% invested in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) for 1,007 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 0.03% or 18,672 shares. Legal General Group Inc Pcl stated it has 1,597 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Gru One Trading Lp reported 400 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 1,126 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Capital (Trc) reported 582 shares stake.

More notable recent Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Attunity (ATTU) is in Overbought Territory: What’s Next? – Nasdaq” on June 16, 2016, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Enhance Your Gains With These 5 Best Profitable Stocks – Nasdaq” on September 18, 2018. More interesting news about Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Attunity Ltd. – Big Data Enabler With 84% Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on February 15, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Attunity Is On A Roll – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2018.