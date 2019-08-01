Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Lowered Stake in Envestnet (ENV) as Valuation Rose; Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Increased Its Caterpillar Del (CAT) Position by $8.07 Million

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 28,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The hedge fund held 154,450 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 183,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $71.41. About 260,196 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC SEES FY 2018 TOTAL GAAP REVENUE OF $811.0 MLN TO $821.0 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet | Tamarac Takes Client Engagement to the Next Level; 17/05/2018 – Envestnet Embraces Alexa, Insurance Products — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – Envestnet l Yodlee Appoints New Vice President of Sales for Europe, Middle-East and Africa Region; 23/05/2018 – Envestnet Prices Offering of $300 Million 1.75% Convertible Notes Due 2023; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet l Tamarac Takes Client Engagement to the Next Level; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet 1Q Rev $198M; 01/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces 2018 Advisor Summit Highlights and Program Features; 14/05/2018 – Envestnet | Yodlee, Quovo and Morningstar ByAllAccounts Announce New Framework for Ensuring Secure Open Data Access; 17/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces Winners of Essential Advisor Awards and First-Ever EIOC Vision Awards

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 19.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 57,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 353,384 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.73M, up from 295,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 4.10 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Chooses Redline Detection for Global Dealer Equipment Program; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS BELIEVES GLOBAL ECONOMIC CONDITIONS AND FAVORABLE COMMODITY PRICE LEVELS WILL DRIVE MINERS TO INCREASE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH UP 27 PCT – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Cramer anticipates the results of quarterly reports from Alphabet, Caterpillar and more; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 39 PCT; 06/03/2018 – TARIFFS `PUT SOME MORE PRESSURE ON MATERIAL COSTS’: CATERPILLAR; 20/03/2018 – CAT SEEING MINING RECOVERY BROADENING BY GEOGRAPHY, COMMODITY; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in J.P. Morgan Conference on March 14; Webcast Available; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: EXEC OFFICER RETIREMENT; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.82, EST. $2.12; BOOSTS FORECAST

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $143,880 activity. Mayer Joshua sold $143,880 worth of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) on Monday, February 4.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80M and $246.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pivotal Software Inc by 241,738 shares to 328,132 shares, valued at $6.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA) by 17,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 13.04% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.23 per share. ENV’s profit will be $13.49 million for 68.66 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Envestnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 44.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “FinancialApps Files Complaint Against Envestnet (ENV) – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Envestnet Inc (ENV) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Envestnet Inc (ENV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Jul 11, 2019 – Envestnet Inc (ENV) CEO Judson Bergman Sold $1 million of Shares – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold ENV shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 45.04 million shares or 3.61% more from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa invested in 289,590 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Contravisory Inv owns 0.05% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 1,983 shares. Timessquare Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.24% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Parametric Portfolio Lc owns 118,027 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Brown Cap Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 14,903 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested in 0.04% or 266,193 shares. Principal Financial Gru Incorporated invested in 0% or 24,117 shares. Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership holds 5,812 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 3,603 shares. Us Bankshares De has invested 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested in 0.01% or 163,750 shares. 39,164 were reported by Family Mgmt. State Bank Of America De owns 288,211 shares. Glenmede Com Na holds 0% or 3,110 shares.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Caterpillar (CAT) Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What to Expect – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Caterpillar Falls After Q2 Earnings Miss – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “These 3 Value Stocks Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now – The Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: A Lackluster Showing – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Caterpillar Stock Set for Another Post-Earnings Drop – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 19,295 shares to 97,522 shares, valued at $9.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 45,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,970 shares, and cut its stake in Dbv Technologies S A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glob Endowment Management LP holds 0.6% or 31,500 shares in its portfolio. Invesco accumulated 1.44 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 5 shares. Valley Advisers owns 2,968 shares. Bill Melinda Gates Foundation accumulated 11.26M shares. First Tru LP holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 333,115 shares. Estabrook Mgmt has 500 shares. Country Comml Bank holds 1.02% or 168,669 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc owns 6,427 shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation has invested 0.29% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Marketfield Asset Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 37,055 shares. Wellington Shields & Ltd Co has 0.45% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 6,552 shares. Mathes Company holds 1.71% or 24,820 shares in its portfolio. Covington Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 2,250 shares. Landscape Capital Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 10,828 shares.