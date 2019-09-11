Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Lifted Facebook (FB) Position By $14.91 Million; Wmi Holdings (WM)’s Sentiment Is 1.1

Wmi Holdings Corp (WM) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.02, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 386 institutional investors started new or increased holdings, while 356 reduced and sold equity positions in Wmi Holdings Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 299.75 million shares, down from 310.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Wmi Holdings Corp in top ten holdings increased from 15 to 17 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 41 Reduced: 315 Increased: 266 New Position: 120.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Waste Management: Q2 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “9 Stocks That Every 20-Year-Old Should Buy – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Can Waste Management Recession-Proof Your Portfolio? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $512.20 million for 24.35 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal clients in North America. The company has market cap of $49.90 billion. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility , or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations. It has a 27.36 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned or operated 95 MRFs; and 243 solid waste landfills and 5 secure hazardous waste landfills, as well as 310 transfer stations.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 9.27% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. for 18.63 million shares. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc owns 261,682 shares or 5.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sadoff Investment Management Llc has 4.6% invested in the company for 516,590 shares. The Nebraska-based Westchester Capital Management Inc. has invested 4.32% in the stock. Hayek Kallen Investment Management, a Alabama-based fund reported 51,714 shares.

The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $112.03. About 2.21 million shares traded or 33.98% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (WM) has risen 31.65% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING

