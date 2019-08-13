Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Increased Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $4.03 Million as Stock Value Declined; Windward Capital Management Company Raised Philip Morris International In (PM) Position by $376,464 as Stock Declined

Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 4,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 125,565 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.10 million, up from 121,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $83.95. About 4.29M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 16,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.80 million, up from 13,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $39.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1824.34. About 3.72M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – In Europe, Amazon.com Remains Out of Fashion; 15/05/2018 – HIGHFIELDS EXITED AMZN, DWDP, NVDA, GS, KR IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Mercury News: Oracle CEO Safra Catz raises Amazon cloud contract fight with Trump; 17/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in #Brazil; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Indian Cellular Association tells commerce minister that Flipkart, Amazon violating FDI rules – Economic Times; 14/03/2018 – Amazon-owned Whole Foods, Kroger and Target, meanwhile, are investing in some of the same initiatives; 03/05/2018 – Fast Co Design: Exclusive: Walmart.com Redesigns As The Anti-Amazon; 02/04/2018 – This “demonstrates that the market is perhaps cautious about the prospects of the food retail industry in light of Amazon’s increasing footprint in the food industry,” the report’s co-author, James Elder, wrote; 09/05/2018 – Sears Auto Center Teams Up With Amazon.com To Make Tire Purchases And Installations Easier And More Convenient For Customers; 02/04/2018 – AMZN, WMT: PillPack is on the market — Walmart $WMT has been talking about a buy for months, and $AMZN also took a look, reports @chrissyfarr tip @Techmeme

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.11% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Agf Invests America stated it has 52,614 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. California-based Cheviot Value Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.17% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). The Illinois-based Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Company Il has invested 0.13% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Jennison Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 798,743 shares. Ghp Inv Inc holds 0.05% or 4,368 shares. Becker Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 6,987 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc reported 299 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.46% or 1.38 million shares. Princeton Port Strategies Limited Liability reported 5,043 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 124,677 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bragg Financial Advsr Incorporated accumulated 0.05% or 4,444 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 6,262 shares. Maryland Mgmt reported 29,017 shares. Raymond James And Associates invested in 0.33% or 2.43M shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source Retail Bank stated it has 0.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). One Management Limited Liability has invested 0.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moors & Cabot stated it has 11,090 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 77,862 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Ar Asset Mgmt, California-based fund reported 376 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 21,800 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc has 281 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Foster Dykema Cabot And Co Ma has invested 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dorsey Wright & Assocs holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,470 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) reported 73,679 shares. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership reported 31,044 shares stake. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) owns 3,001 shares for 2.31% of their portfolio. Money Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 1.21% or 1,222 shares in its portfolio. 327 are owned by Dsc Advisors L P.