Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Increased Its Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Stock Declined; Bok Finl (BOKF) Holder Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Increased Holding by $6.90 Million

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bok Finl Corp (BOKF) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 85,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% . The institutional investor held 929,036 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.76M, up from 843,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Bok Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $75.67. About 24,296 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 15.01% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: WILL MONITOR OIL PRICE’S IMPACT ON KOREA ECONOMY; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: FX INTERVENTION POLICY UNCHANGED; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: TODAY’S DECISION WAS UNANIMOUS; 23/05/2018 – BOK: HEADLINE INFLATION TO GRADUALLY PICK UP; 25/04/2018 – BOK Financial 1Q Net Interest Rev $219.7M; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: RISING OIL PRICES TO HAVE LIMITED IMPACT ON S.KOREA ECONOMY FOR NOW; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: FX RATE TO BE DETERMINED BY MARKET; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: S.KOREA’S INFLATION TO GRADUALLY RISE FROM 2H; 23/05/2018 – BOK: S.KOREA H’HOLD DEBT GROWTH EXCEEDED RATE SEEN IN PREVIOUS YRS; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: CAPITAL FLOW MORE DEPENDENT ON ECONOMY FUNDAMENTALS

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 16,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.80 million, up from 13,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $877.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $11.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1774.06. About 2.13 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO SEEK BIGGER WHOLE FOODS STORES FOR DELIVERY; 28/03/2018 – Regulation Fears Ensnare Amazon; 03/04/2018 – AMAZON SHARES RISE AS BLOOMBERG REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, NO ACTIVE WHITE HOUSE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT TURNING POWER OF ADMINISTRATION AGAINST AMAZON; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Cox Automotive Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: `Manchester by the Sea’ Director Inks 2 Year Deal With Amazon Studios; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Eyes Banking: Will it Launch a Robo Advisor? — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s Coupe gives Yorkshire the lead over Amazon of Seattle; 28/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS ALWAYS LOOKING FOR A LEVEL PLAYING FIELD, NOT ANNOUNCING POLICY CHANGES REGARDING AMAZON; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.92M shares to 11.33 million shares, valued at $608.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transunion by 77,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.74M shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (Call) (NYSE:FIS).