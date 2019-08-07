Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Increased Facebook (FB) Holding By $14.91 Million; Laredo Petroleum (LPI)’s Sentiment Is 1

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 955.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc acquired 89,800 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc holds 99,199 shares with $16.54M value, up from 9,399 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $551.20B valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $185.75. About 12.32 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/05/2018 – IBM announces new hiring in France as CEOs meet Macron; 21/03/2018 – The Boston Globe: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes in Cambridge Analytica scandal; 28/03/2018 – Elon Musk deleted both SpaceX and Tesla’s Facebook pages because Facebook gives him “the willies.” via @CNBCMakeIt; 23/03/2018 – Forget Facebook: here are six other apps for staying in touch with friends via @cnbctech; 01/05/2018 – Koum May Forgo $1 Billion at Facebook for Frisbee and Porsches; 07/04/2018 – Facebook Scandal a `Game Changer’ in Data Privacy Regulation; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica to File for Bankruptcy After Misuse of Facebook Data; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Blumenthal Says Zuckerberg Hearing Is ‘Moment of Reckoning’ for Facebook (Video); 25/05/2018 – ITALY’S CONTE PLEDGES HELPING BANK VICTIMS A PRIORITY:FACEBOOK; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS DATA IN QUESTION RELATES TO DATA CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, SCL, WYLIE & KOGAN CERTIFIED TO CO HAD BEEN DESTROYED

Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 80 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 80 cut down and sold their holdings in Laredo Petroleum Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 223.03 million shares, down from 229.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Laredo Petroleum Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 29 Reduced: 51 Increased: 50 New Position: 30.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity. $124,035 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Stretch Colin.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Oakbrook Invests Ltd Llc has invested 1.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability owns 31,855 shares. Zweig has invested 1.67% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ipg Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 61,105 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Co reported 1,110 shares. Paloma Mngmt Co stated it has 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). M&T Natl Bank reported 0.36% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ems LP stated it has 6.84% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Retirement Of Alabama reported 1.48M shares. Aviva Public Limited Company owns 1.04M shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Majedie Asset reported 102,625 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Regent Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 46,206 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,832 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Lc invested in 0.8% or 75,495 shares. Coldstream Cap Management Inc reported 8,687 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Facebook had 34 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by M Partners. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Rosenblatt on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Monday, March 11. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $225 target in Monday, June 24 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Morgan Stanley. M Partners reinitiated the shares of FB in report on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. Guggenheim upgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, April 4 to “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 14 report.

The stock increased 3.29% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $2.665. About 5.24M shares traded. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI) has declined 65.02% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. operates as an independent energy firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $630.42 million. It operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production of Oil and Natural Gas Properties; and Midstream and Marketing. It has a 1.67 P/E ratio. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc holds 7.63% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. for 37.44 million shares. Warburg Pincus Llc owns 51.17 million shares or 5.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ws Management Lllp has 0.67% invested in the company for 3.56 million shares. The Connecticut-based Corecommodity Management Llc has invested 0.66% in the stock. Luminus Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2.77 million shares.