Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Increased By $738,611 Its Qad (QADA) Holding; New Concept Energy Has 0.4 Sentiment

New Concept Energy Inc (GBR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.4 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.27, from 1.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 2 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 5 reduced and sold their equity positions in New Concept Energy Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 125,109 shares, up from 97,770 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding New Concept Energy Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 1 Increased: 0 New Position: 2.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased Qad Inc (QADA) stake by 6.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc acquired 17,177 shares as Qad Inc (QADA)’s stock declined 7.82%. The Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc holds 266,071 shares with $11.46 million value, up from 248,894 last quarter. Qad Inc now has $728.19M valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38.55. About 22,792 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 11/04/2018 – QAD Enhances QAD Cloud ERP and Updates Solutions; 27/04/2018 – QAD Presenting at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit May 14; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q Rev $86.2M; 21/03/2018 QAD INC QADA.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $328 MLN TO $332 MLN; 12/04/2018 – QAD INC – PRECISION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCED IT HAS JOINED BLOCKCHAIN IN TRANSPORT ALLIANCE; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q EPS 7c; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC QADA.O FY2019 REV VIEW $330.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – QAD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Rev $80.8M; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS B SHARE $0.23

Among 2 analysts covering QAD (NASDAQ:QADA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. QAD has $55 highest and $49 lowest target. $52’s average target is 34.89% above currents $38.55 stock price. QAD had 6 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. FBR Capital maintained the shares of QADA in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating.

New Concept Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates gas and oil wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.90 million. The Company’s gas and oil wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 153 producing gas wells; 31 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

The stock increased 4.70% or $0.0691 during the last trading session, reaching $1.5391. About 1,610 shares traded. New Concept Energy, Inc. (GBR) has declined 31.89% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.89% the S&P500.

Virtu Financial Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in New Concept Energy, Inc. for 51,572 shares. Barclays Plc owns 300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jane Street Group Llc has 0% invested in the company for 13,173 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 30,600 shares.