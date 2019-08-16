Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Decreased Stake in Envestnet (ENV) by $1.86 Million as Stock Value Rose; Prospector Partners Stake in Paychex (PAYX) Cut by $688,000

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 28,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The hedge fund held 154,450 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, down from 183,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $56.03. About 209,279 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET SEES YR ADJ EPS $1.78 TO $1.83, EST. $1.81; 21/05/2018 – ENVESTNET, TO OFFER $300M OF CONV NOTES; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC SEES FY 2018 TOTAL GAAP REVENUE OF $811.0 MLN TO $821.0 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet | Tamarac to Announce Financial Planning Capabilities at Advisor Summit; 05/04/2018 – Envestnet l Tamarac Takes Top Honors at Family Wealth Report Awards for Best Portfolio Management Application; 10/04/2018 – LJPR Financial Advisors Selects Envestnet l Tamarac Technology to Enhance Client Service and Create Efficiencies; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET SEES YR REV. $811.0M – $821.0M, EST. $817.3M; 16/05/2018 – New Envestnet Insurance Exchange Integrates Insurance Solutions into Wealth Management Practice; 14/05/2018 – Envestnet | Yodlee, Quovo and Morningstar ByAllAccounts Announce New Framework for Ensuring Secure Open Data Access; 22/05/2018 – ENVESTNET PRICES OFFERING OF $300M OF 1.75% CONV NOTES

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 8,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 84,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.79M, down from 93,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $81.35. About 1.19 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY NET INCOME GROWTH ABOUT +13%; 06/04/2018 – Paychex Presenting at Conference Apr 6; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a slight increase in the rate of hiring for May; 20/03/2018 – Paychex Wins Stevie® Award for Customer Service; 27/03/2018 – Lower Tax Rate Boosts Case for Corporate Bonds Over Munis — Paychex CFO; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Net $260.4M; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Human Resource Services Revenue $393.4M, Up 17%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 7%; 30/04/2018 – Paychex: Pamela Joseph Elected to Board

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $659.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 116,800 shares to 559,604 shares, valued at $3.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercury Genl Corp New (NYSE:MCY) by 21,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95M for 29.47 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Churchill Corp holds 227,391 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Ims Cap Mngmt holds 0.73% or 11,152 shares. Hartford Inv owns 49,235 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Counselors invested in 74,483 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Saratoga And Invest Management holds 0.04% or 7,440 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Commerce Limited has 27,978 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.2% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). 1.79 million are held by Mcdonald Capital Investors Ca. Gsa Cap Prns Llp reported 8,038 shares. Smithfield Trust accumulated 4,125 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 59,982 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sunbelt Secs Incorporated accumulated 10,385 shares or 0.42% of the stock. The Ohio-based Oak Assoc Oh has invested 0.96% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Fincl Bank reported 8,858 shares.

