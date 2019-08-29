Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Decreased Position in Envestnet (ENV) by $1.86 Million as Share Value Rose; As Yandex N V (YNDX) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Cadian Capital Management LP Cut Its Holding by $78.42 Million

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 28,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The hedge fund held 154,450 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 183,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $55.86. About 238,908 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 17/05/2018 – Envestnet’s Technology Roadmap Focuses on Client Engagement and Enhanced Data Aggregation; 29/05/2018 – Envestnet l Yodlee Appoints New Vice President of Sales for Europe, Middle-East and Africa Region; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $1.78-$1.83; 21/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC – PROPOSES TO OFFER $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2023; 01/05/2018 – Finalists Chosen for Envestnet & Investment Advisor Annual Asset Manager Awards; 29/05/2018 – Envestnet | Yodlee Appoints New Vice President of Sales for Europe, Middle-East and Africa Region; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet l Tamarac Takes Client Engagement to the Next Level; 28/03/2018 – Tamarac Introduces Quick Start Offering; 15/05/2018 – Can Anyone Challenge Envestnet? — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet 1Q Adj EPS 37c

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 41.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 2.31M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 3.26M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.95 million, down from 5.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $36.21. About 861,125 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct)

More important recent Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Envestnet Inc (ENV) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Prweb.com published article titled: “Nacha Announces Envestnet | Yodlee as a Preferred Partner for Account Validation – PR Web”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Envestnet Inc (ENV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Envestnet Inc (ENV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold ENV shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 45.04 million shares or 3.61% more from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 28,493 are held by Amer Group Inc. Jpmorgan Chase owns 0.02% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 1.37M shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.05% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) or 24,430 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 504,900 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 20,573 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd stated it has 1.12% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Prudential Inc reported 0.03% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Aqr Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 12,212 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation has 4,830 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc has 0.1% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 630,881 shares. Zeke Advisors Lc holds 8,280 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 24,822 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.1% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Mckinley Management Limited Liability Delaware invested 0% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80 million and $246.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) by 45,412 shares to 694,734 shares, valued at $16.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,171 shares, and has risen its stake in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA).

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Yandex (YNDX) Down 6.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Data Make Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Yandex eyes tenfold expansion of self-driving fleet – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Yandex: A Conspiracy Story Behind The Recent Foreign Ownership Law – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 1.00M shares to 3.76 million shares, valued at $278.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 1.05 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Radware Ltd (NASDAQ:RDWR).