Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Decreased Envestnet (ENV) Holding by $1.86 Million; Stock Rose; Illumina (ILMN) Share Price Declined While Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Trimmed by $16.43 Million Its Holding

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 28,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The hedge fund held 154,450 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 183,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $58.3. About 49,647 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 16/05/2018 – New Envestnet Insurance Exchange Integrates Insurance Solutions into Wealth Management Practice; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet l Tamarac to Announce Financial Planning Capabilities at Advisor Summit; 10/04/2018 – LJPR Financial Advisors Selects Envestnet | Tamarac Technology to Enhance Client Service and Create Efficiencies; 17/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces Winners of Essential Advisor Awards and First-Ever EIOC Vision Awards; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet Sees 2Q Rev $197M-$200M; 23/05/2018 – Envestnet Prices Offering of $300 Million 1.75% Convertible Notes Due 2023; 18/05/2018 – Envestnet & Investment Advisor Honor Asset Manager & Strategist Award Winners; 01/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces 2018 Advisor Summit Highlights and Program Features; 19/04/2018 – DJ Envestnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENV); 09/05/2018 – Envestnet Sees FY18 Rev $811M-$821M

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 53,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.07M, down from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $6.68 during the last trading session, reaching $273.52. About 474,071 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.16% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 394,846 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 22,445 shares. Riverbridge Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Williams Jones & Assocs Limited Co owns 0.01% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 1,751 shares. Sg Americas Limited Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Hills Financial Bank And reported 892 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability has 69,258 shares. Aviva Plc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 19,934 shares. Fayerweather Charles holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 1,287 shares. Paradigm Asset Communication Lc holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated invested in 0.2% or 1.37 million shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 12,245 shares. 350 were reported by Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corporation.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $6.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 630,000 shares to 710,000 shares, valued at $73.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 900,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 7.24% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.52 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $215.97 million for 48.50 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDC, ILMN – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: ILMN, PAYS, TTWO – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Friday Option Activity: EIX, TTD, ILMN – Nasdaq” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ADBE, ILMN, ISRG – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With 45% Earnings Growth, Did Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80M and $246.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 89,800 shares to 99,199 shares, valued at $16.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pivotal Software Inc by 241,738 shares in the quarter, for a total of 328,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ENV’s profit will be $18.89 million for 39.39 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Envestnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold ENV shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 45.04 million shares or 3.61% more from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cortina Asset Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 94,769 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.15% or 249,988 shares. Fincl Consulate has 54,954 shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. Alley Ltd Company owns 12,563 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 768 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Vanguard Grp has 0.01% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Clarivest Asset Management Lc holds 0.14% or 103,380 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 149,875 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Putnam Invs Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Florida-based Raymond James & Assoc has invested 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). New Jersey-based Caxton Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.05% or 53,000 shares. Comerica Bancshares invested 0.01% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Fmr Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 1.12 million shares. Wasatch Advisors reported 2.31 million shares or 1.65% of all its holdings.