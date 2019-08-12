Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Decreased By $1.86 Million Its Envestnet (ENV) Stake; Sanderson Farms (SAFM) SI Decreased By 13.29%

Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) had a decrease of 13.29% in short interest. SAFM’s SI was 2.16 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 13.29% from 2.49 million shares previously. With 441,100 avg volume, 5 days are for Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM)’s short sellers to cover SAFM’s short positions. The SI to Sanderson Farms Inc’s float is 10.95%. The stock increased 3.70% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $142.32. About 521,539 shares traded or 32.25% up from the average. Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has risen 29.65% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.65% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFM News: 16/05/2018 – SANDERSON: BONELESS CHICKEN-BREAST PRICES MAY RISE THIS SUMMER; 07/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 19/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS – EXPECTS CHICKEN PRODUCTION DURING THIRD AND FOURTH QUARTERS OF 2018 TO BE UP 2.8 PERCENT AND DOWN 4.7 PERCENT RESPECTIVELY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sanderson Farms Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFM); 24/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS 2Q EPS $1.84, EST. $2.46; 16/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS SEES CHICKEN OUTPUT FLAT TO UP 1% THIS YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Awarded Over Twenty Public Relations and Advertising Awards; 24/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS SEES PRODUCTION IN 3Q UP 2.8%, 4Q DOWN 4.7%

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased Envestnet Inc (ENV) stake by 15.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 28,671 shares as Envestnet Inc (ENV)’s stock rose 2.22%. The Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc holds 154,450 shares with $10.10 million value, down from 183,121 last quarter. Envestnet Inc now has $2.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 383,543 shares traded or 28.30% up from the average. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $1.78-$1.83; 23/05/2018 – Envestnet to Attend June Conferences; 10/04/2018 – LJPR Financial Advisors Selects Envestnet | Tamarac Technology to Enhance Client Service and Create Efficiencies; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.81, REV VIEW $817.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 Advisor Group Launches ERS-Powered Retirement Plan Central, a Comprehensive Practice Management Platform for Retirement Advisors; 22/05/2018 – Envestnet, Inc. Announces Pricing of Convertible Notes Offering; 29/05/2018 – Envestnet l Yodlee Appoints New Vice President of Sales for Europe, Middle-East and Africa Region; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet | Tamarac Takes Client Engagement to the Next Level; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET SEES YR ADJ EPS $1.78 TO $1.83, EST. $1.81; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet | Tamarac to Announce Financial Planning Capabilities at Advisor Summit

Among 4 analysts covering Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Envestnet Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson maintained the shares of ENV in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Buy” rating and $71 target in Friday, March 15 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS.

More notable recent Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Envestnet Inc (ENV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Envestnet’s (ENV) CEO Jud Bergman on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Envestnet MoneyGuide Releases MyBlocks, a Financial Wellness Ecosystem for Advisors to Prospect, Onboard, and Engage Clients – PRNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Closer Look At Envestnet, Inc.’s (NYSE:ENV) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Envestnet Inc (ENV) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold ENV shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 45.04 million shares or 3.61% more from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Advsr holds 0% or 3,891 shares. 28,995 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.44% or 280,313 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com accumulated 0% or 17,454 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 20,573 shares. Signaturefd Lc has invested 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh invested in 0.16% or 220,000 shares. Sei Investments invested in 0% or 18,485 shares. 722,837 were accumulated by Voya Inv Limited Liability Company. Cornercap Invest Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 12,445 shares. Swiss National Bank reported 83,300 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 534,278 shares. Eam Lc has 0.44% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 27,633 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) or 2,750 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 504,900 shares.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) stake by 45,412 shares to 694,734 valued at $16.29 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Pivotal Software Inc stake by 241,738 shares and now owns 328,132 shares. Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment is 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 13 investors sold Sanderson Farms, Inc. shares while 90 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 22.07 million shares or 3.54% less from 22.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) for 1,213 shares. 7,809 are owned by Schroder Management Group Inc. Shufro Rose & Ltd Liability holds 55,203 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. 62,094 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. 1,628 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communication. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Southernsun Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.45% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) for 259,237 shares. Amer Group Inc Inc invested 0.03% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Research holds 0% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) or 4,103 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Limited has invested 0.27% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Morgan Stanley reported 18,133 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 297 shares. Vanguard reported 1.84 million shares. 1,805 were accumulated by Paragon Cap Limited.

More notable recent Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Swing Trading In Sanderson Farms – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Nokia, Sanderson Farms and REV Group – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Chuck Royce’s Firm Cracks Position in Nut Distribution Company – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Sanderson Farms to Host Investor Conference – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tyson Foods (TSN) Surges: Stock Moves 5.1% Higher – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.