Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Pros Holdings (PRO) Holding by $591,990; Valuation Rose; Marshall Wace Llp Cut Bristol (BMY) Stake by $29.65 Million as Stock Price Declined

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 14,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 648,252 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.38M, down from 662,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $65.65. About 152,902 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 53.19% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 09/04/2018 – PROS Unveils Plans for Outperform 2018 Global Conference; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 21c-Loss 19c; 06/03/2018 PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N FY2018 REV VIEW $189.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Rev $47.9M; 15/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% of Pros Holdings

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 82.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 630,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 136,989 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.54M, down from 767,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 9.33 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 23/03/2018 – MERCY INVESTMENT SERVICES – AT BRISTOL-MYERS SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING, SHAREHOLDERS WILL HAVE CHANCE TO VOTE ON PROPOSAL SPONSORED BY MULTIPLE SHAREHOLDERS; 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a; 29/05/2018 – ROCHE SAYS PHASE lll IMPOWER130 STUDY SHOWED TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY HELPED PEOPLE WITH METASTATIC NON-SQUAMOUS NSCLC LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18: Bristol-Myers tunes out static, broadcasts impressive results for Opdivo/Yervoy lung cancer combo $BMY $MRK; 30/04/2018 – AI-Run Bristol Gate ETF Outperforms Benchmark With 1.65% Weekly; 20/03/2018 – MYLAN NV – U.S. LAUNCH OF ONCOLOGY DRUG MITOMYCIN FOR INJECTION USP, 5 MG/VIAL, 20 MG/VIAL AND 40 MG/VIAL SINGLE DOSE VIALS; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 15/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.1 – 47km SW of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Substance Abuse Prevention Task Force Wed, 4/4/2018, 10:30 AM

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 3.96% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 10.93 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ocwen Finl Corp (NYSE:OCN) by 355,052 shares to 631,418 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A by 676,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 678,049 shares, and has risen its stake in Varian Medical S (NYSE:VAR).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $236,440 activity.

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.23 EPS, up 32.35% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. After $-0.27 actual EPS reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% EPS growth.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80M and $246.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) by 45,412 shares to 694,734 shares, valued at $16.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yext Inc by 56,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 813,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

