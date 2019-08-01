Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Envestnet (ENV) Holding by $1.86 Million as Share Value Rose; Causeway Capital Management Boosted Its Holding in Encana (ECA) by $190.42 Million

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 28,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The hedge fund held 154,450 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, down from 183,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $70.08. About 248,364 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 03/04/2018 – Envestnet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – ENVESTNET, TO OFFER $300M OF CONV NOTES; 15/05/2018 – Can Anyone Challenge Envestnet? — Barrons.com; 05/04/2018 – Envestnet | Tamarac Takes Top Honors at Family Wealth Report Awards for Best Portfolio Management Application; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet | Tamarac Takes Client Engagement to the Next Level; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.81, REV VIEW $817.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet l Tamarac Takes Client Engagement to the Next Level; 08/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces New Partnership with D.A. Davidson & Company; 06/03/2018 Advisor Group Launches ERS-Powered Retirement Plan Central, a Comprehensive Practice Management Platform for Retirement Advisors

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 30.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 27.20 million shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 117.36 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $849.71M, up from 90.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.48. About 37.98 million shares traded or 64.61% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14B and $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 266,790 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $133.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bhp Billiton Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 223,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 665 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 13.04% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.23 per share. ENV’s profit will be $13.49M for 67.38 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Envestnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 44.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold ENV shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 45.04 million shares or 3.61% more from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Invest Limited Liability Corporation reported 11,097 shares. Verition Fund Limited Liability Com invested in 7,691 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 0% stake. Mariner Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 15,237 shares in its portfolio. Front Barnett Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 8,008 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Lc holds 0.11% or 722,837 shares in its portfolio. 28,995 are held by Manufacturers Life Ins Company The. Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 6,783 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc has 37,100 shares. Millennium Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Dsam Prtn (London) Limited owns 3,960 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 10,291 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 192,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.01% or 1.12M shares.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80M and $246.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yext Inc by 56,867 shares to 813,050 shares, valued at $17.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA) by 17,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $143,880 activity. 2,616 shares were sold by Mayer Joshua, worth $143,880 on Monday, February 4.

