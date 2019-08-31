Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Cut Envestnet (ENV) Stake by $1.86 Million; Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Decreased Its Holding in Tjx Companies (TJX) as Stock Rose

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 31.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 165,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 363,687 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.35 million, down from 529,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $54.97. About 5.32M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 28,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The hedge fund held 154,450 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, down from 183,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $57.21. About 234,394 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET SEES YR REV. $811.0M – $821.0M, EST. $817.3M; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 22/05/2018 – ENVESTNET PRICES OFFERING OF $300M OF 1.75% CONV NOTES; 26/04/2018 – Envestnet | PMC Launches Three New Impact QPs; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet l Tamarac to Announce Financial Planning Capabilities at Advisor Summit; 21/05/2018 – Horizon Investments Named “2018 Asset Manager of the Year” and “2018 Strategist of the Year” by Envestnet and Investment; 20/03/2018 – Envestnet Wins Three 2018 Family Wealth Report Awards; 29/05/2018 – Envestnet l Yodlee Appoints New Vice President of Sales for Europe, Middle-East and Africa Region; 28/03/2018 – Tamarac Introduces Quick Start Offering; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.81, REV VIEW $817.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 42,835 shares to 144,434 shares, valued at $27.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 43,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80 million and $246.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 89,800 shares to 99,199 shares, valued at $16.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pivotal Software Inc by 241,738 shares in the quarter, for a total of 328,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

