Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $4.03 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Decreased Holding

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 169,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 576,337 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.97 million, down from 746,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $136.71. About 5.20M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 19/03/2018 – Merrill Corporation Launches Merrill DatasiteOne, the only SaaS Application for Due Diligence; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 23/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft, Google Reveal AI Efforts to Go ‘Full Duplex’; 05/04/2018 – The Supreme Court fight over Microsoft’s foreign servers is over; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 16,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.80M, up from 13,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $893.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $16.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1806.99. About 913,797 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Betabeat: Walmart’s Move Into India’s E-Commerce Sector Could Pose a Serious Threat to Amazon; 06/04/2018 – Trump’s battle with Amazon raises post trauma; 03/05/2018 – JetTrack Uncovers Amazon-Whole Foods Meetings Before $13.7B Deal; 27/04/2018 – Prime hike gives Amazon warchest for fight over postal costs; 04/05/2018 – USA Today: Walmart takes fight with Amazon to India: Looking to buy stake in Flipkart, reports say; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 400 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Vollero to Step Down; Amazon’s Tim Stone to Replace Him; 14/05/2018 – NY Observer: More Evidence Suggests Washington D.C. Will Win Amazon HQ2 Contest; 17/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Emanuel on Amazon visit: `City is ready’

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Season Keeps Rolling Along, With Home Depot, Kohl’s On Front Burner – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWF, AMZN, V, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “E-Commerce Gathers Steam in India: AMZN, WMT, BABA in Focus – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AmazonFresh expands to three new markets – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Sacrifices For Long-Term Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bancorp has 0.92% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 329,685 shares. North Dakota-based Bell Financial Bank has invested 0.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wetherby Asset Inc reported 1.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). B Riley Wealth Mngmt holds 6,436 shares or 1.99% of its portfolio. Moreno Evelyn V holds 2.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,035 shares. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Arrow Fin Corporation has 3.63% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,805 shares. Park National Corporation Oh reported 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jw Asset Limited Company invested in 17.95% or 19,627 shares. Anderson Hoagland & invested 8.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Carret Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 1,928 shares. The Alabama-based Zweig has invested 4.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shaker Invests Ltd Oh holds 1.75% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,416 shares. Girard Ptnrs Ltd reported 5,839 shares stake. Boston Private Wealth Lc accumulated 31,425 shares.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 13,855 shares to 650,359 shares, valued at $63.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 42,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 696,222 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Capital Strategies Lc accumulated 51,257 shares. First American Savings Bank invested in 225,445 shares. Sol Cap Mgmt owns 34,299 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 1.62 million shares. 56,346 are held by City Holdings. Foster Motley Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 157,518 shares. 193.86 million were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Checchi Advisers Lc holds 81,624 shares. 14,231 were accumulated by Cornercap Investment Counsel. Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 1.94% or 40,391 shares. Matrix Asset Incorporated Ny invested 4.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 1.05 million shares. Chilton Investment Ltd Liability invested in 5.44% or 1.32M shares. Northcoast Asset Management Lc invested in 9,027 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Mitchell invested in 3.52% or 84,518 shares.