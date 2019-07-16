Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Boosted Attunity LTD (ATTU) Holding by $1.04 Million; Market Valuation Rose; United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Decreased Its Holding

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 90.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd sold 18,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,900 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $212,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $106.31. About 1.84 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spanish Motorway Project Autovia de la Plata To ‘A-‘; 26/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.03 TO $7.37; 12/03/2018 – Online Language Learning: Global Market Report (2017-2021) Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 18.97% – Rise in Online Language Learning Start-Ups is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: TUI ORDERED 2 737 AIRCRAFT, UPS ORDERED 14 747, 4 767; 15/05/2018 – Marken Announces Expansion Of Cryogenic Services; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Package Rev $3.53B; 20/03/2018 – UPS Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform By Adding Houzz And Pricefalls Marketplace; 30/05/2018 – AMS AG AMS.S SAYS PREPARATIONS FOR EXPECTED MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN THE SECOND HALF 2018 ARE ON TRACK; 14/05/2018 – UPS to create over 500 jobs with new UK delivery centre; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rocket Software To ‘B+’ On Better Metrics; Otlk Stbl

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Attunity Ltd (ATTU) by 6.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 45,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 694,734 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.29M, up from 649,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Attunity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $514.40 million market cap company. It closed at $23.42 lastly. It is down 138.31% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTU News: 02/05/2018 – Attunity Named to CRN’s 2018 Big Data 100 List for Sixth Consecutive Year; 01/05/2018 – Attunity to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2018; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD ATTU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $75 MLN TO $78 MLN; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES TOTAL REVENUE BETWEEN $75 AND $78 MLN FOR 2018; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-million Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 16/04/2018 Attunity and ING Join ODPi To Further Open Big Data Ecosystem; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN BETWEEN 6 PCT AND 10 PCT FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-M Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 03/05/2018 – Attunity Reports First Quarter 2018; 45% License Revenue Growth

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 EPS, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66B for 13.77 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) was bought by Cesarone Nando on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

