Whetstone Capital Advisors Cut Its Pros Holdings (PRO) Stake by $591,990; Thomas Story & Son Has Lifted Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Position by $2.29 Million; Stock Price Declined

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 102.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 33,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 65,443 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, up from 32,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $43.02. About 1.91 million shares traded or 15.09% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 14,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The hedge fund held 648,252 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.38 million, down from 662,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $75.13. About 498,267 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $188.0 MLN TO $191.0 MLN; 21/05/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $40; 03/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N FY2018 REV VIEW $189.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – PROS: PROS Adrienne Collins loved talking #AI in business travel with other Travel experts at @Egencia’s Lunch and Learns…; 13/04/2018 – PROS Holdings: Exclusive: Houston’s Tech Innovation District Slated for Former Sears Building in Midtown April 13, 2018; 16/05/2018 – SAP and PROS Team up to Provide One-Stop Commerce and Merchandising Solution for Airlines; 10/04/2018 – Pros Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 45% to 26 Days; 15/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Trex â€œTranscendsâ€ the Competition in Pro Remodeler Reader Poll – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Occidental Petroleum: The Deal Is Upon Us – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For August 9, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Pro: Apparel Companies Among Most Vulnerable To New Tariffs – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What Caused The Opening Gap In TransEnterix? – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80 million and $246.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA) by 17,177 shares to 266,071 shares, valued at $11.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yext Inc by 56,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 813,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU).

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.22 EPS, up 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $9,617 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “SunTrust Turns Bullish On Cimarex Energy, Says Permian Development Not Fully Reflected In Share Price – Benzinga” on May 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Energy Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GDP,CHK,WPX,XEC – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cimarex Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Cimarex Energy Could Continue To Underperform – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.