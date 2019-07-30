Whetstone Capital Advisors Cut Its Pros Holdings (PRO) Stake by $591,990; Altria Group Com (MO) Holder Verity Asset Management Upped Its Position by $379,050 as Stock Rose

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (MO) by 122.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 6,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,095 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $695,000, up from 5,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.02% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $48.29. About 10.30M shares traded or 41.37% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 14,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 648,252 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.38 million, down from 662,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $72.85. About 219,697 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 53.19% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N FY2018 REV VIEW $189.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Pros Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 45% to 26 Days; 18/04/2018 – PROS Thought Leaders Selected to Deliver Presentations at Professional Pricing Society Spring Conference; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $188.0 MLN TO $191.0 MLN; 09/04/2018 – PROS Unveils Plans for Outperform 2018 Global Conference; 16/04/2018 – PROS Selects Noted Author, Business Thinker Jim Collins as Outperform 2018 Headliner; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% of Pros Holdings; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $46M-$46.5M; 21/05/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $40; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.22 earnings per share, up 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80M and $246.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) by 45,412 shares to 694,734 shares, valued at $16.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 89,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

