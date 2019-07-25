Whetstone Capital Advisors Cut Its Pros Holdings (PRO) Holding by $591,990 as Stock Rose; Lau Associates Upped Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position by $324,700 as Market Valuation Rose

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $220.3. About 2.36M shares traded or 2.24% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/03/2018 – In December, Goldman Sachs echoed Phelps’ sentiment, saying that while it was “pro-risk” in equities this year, the investment bank’s top strategists expected time was “running out for Goldilocks.”; 10/05/2018 – New Credit Card to Carry Apple Pay Brand; 19/03/2018 – Liddell’s promotion is viewed as a win for the establishment faction of White House aides, which recently lost two former Goldman Sachs executives, Gary Cohn and Dina Powell; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Non-Compensation Expenses $2.5B; 16/04/2018 – International Paper CFO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 16, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Apple and Goldman Sachs are planning an Apple Pay-branded credit card to be introduced as early as next year; 12/04/2018 – Law Firms Join Goldman in Fight for Hong Kong Gay Spouse Visas; 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN IS SAID TO WORK WITH MUBADALA ON $8B PETROBRAS UNIT BID; 16/03/2018 – Goldman tells its clients to buy high growth companies at reasonable valuations; 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT LTD – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE IPREO FROM PRIVATE EQUITY FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE AND GOLDMAN SACHS MERCHANT BANKING DIVISION

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 14,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 648,252 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.38M, down from 662,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $67.28. About 181,895 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 53.19% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ PROS Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRO); 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 15/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Rev $47.9M; 16/05/2018 – PROS Extends Solutions to Fully Support eCommerce Channels; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $46M-$46.5M; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24; 30/04/2018 – PROS Scientists to Present Revenue Management Research at POMS 2018 Conference; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $188.0 MLN TO $191.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $47.9 MLN VS $40.1 MLN

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80 million and $246.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yext Inc by 56,867 shares to 813,050 shares, valued at $17.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pivotal Software Inc by 241,738 shares in the quarter, for a total of 328,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU).

More notable recent PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “It’s Not Too Late To Buy PROS Holdings, Stifel Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” on May 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Investing In PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Hershey Falls After Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Rubicon Project’s (NYSE:RUBI) Share Price Gain Of 108% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Large Option Trader Dumping International Game Technology Calls Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Com Il accumulated 0.01% or 43,150 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 35,150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 12,269 shares. Caxton Associates Limited Partnership has 0.07% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). 5,254 are held by Bancorporation Of Montreal Can. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Ameriprise Finance reported 0.01% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Monarch Prns Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 1.43% or 224,601 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Alphaone Invest Svcs reported 4,010 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Df Dent And holds 2.38% or 2.84M shares. North Carolina-based Captrust Financial has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Brown Mngmt Limited Com holds 2.39% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) or 5.59 million shares. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Company holds 0% or 6,527 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Investment Management stated it has 38,407 shares. The New York-based Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Tradition Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.72% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Kamunting Street Capital Mngmt LP invested in 21.19% or 91,597 shares. Cna Corp stated it has 7,949 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Moreover, Prudential has 0.27% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 846,320 shares. Tegean Capital Lc reported 70,000 shares. Orrstown holds 1.07% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 3,992 shares. Hilton Capital Limited Liability reported 615 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Athena Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.32% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 5,045 shares. Moreover, Cullinan Assocs has 0.19% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 13,340 shares. Raging Cap Lc accumulated 1.95% or 70,150 shares. Whittier Communication, a California-based fund reported 56,866 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding Incorporated owns 0.27% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1.53 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 39,800 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “All Hail The Breakout Kings: Texas Instruments, Coca-Cola, Stanley Black, Snap, Goldman, Edwards Lifesciences, Delta Air Lines – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “P&G stockâ€™s target price boosted by Goldman Sachs – Cincinnati Business Courier” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Asian Markets Rise; China’s New Tech Board Plunges on Second Day of Trading – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.