Whetstone Capital Advisors Cut Its Position in Envestnet (ENV) by $1.86 Million; Pathstone Family Office Decreased International Business Machs (IBM) Position by $871,803

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 28,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The hedge fund held 154,450 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 183,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $56.06. About 316,549 shares traded or 0.20% up from the average. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 15/05/2018 – Can Anyone Challenge Envestnet? — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – ENVESTNET PRICES OFFERING OF $300M OF 1.75% CONV NOTES; 08/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces New Partnership with D.A. Davidson & Company; 25/05/2018 – Envestnet, Inc. Announces Closing of Convertible Notes Offering; 21/05/2018 – Envestnet, Inc. to Offer $300 Million of Convertible Notes; 26/04/2018 – Envestnet l PMC Launches Three New Impact QPs; 29/05/2018 – Envestnet | Yodlee Appoints New Vice President of Sales for Europe, Middle-East and Africa Region; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.81, REV VIEW $817.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – Envestnet & Investment Advisor Honor Asset Manager & Strategist Award Winners; 16/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces New Enterprise Data Management Solution at Annual Advisor Summit

Pathstone Family Office Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 57.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc sold 6,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 4,517 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, down from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $133.76. About 3.01 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk’s top 5 personality traits, according to an IBM supercomputer; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q EPS $1.81; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Technology Services and Cloud Platforms Rev $8.63B; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS ACKNOWLEDGES MARKET CONDITIONS ARE NOT THERE FOR ISSUANCE OF SUBORDINATED BOND WITH “EXPECTED CHARACTERISTICS”; 30/03/2018 – IBM sees quantum computing going mainstream within five years; 08/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Rev $19.07B; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN THE FIRST QUARTER, CURRENCY DROVE 5 OF THE 9 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH- CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net $1.68B

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80 million and $246.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pivotal Software Inc by 241,738 shares to 328,132 shares, valued at $6.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA) by 17,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.61 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81 billion and $786.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 74,678 shares to 97,579 shares, valued at $8.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 4,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).