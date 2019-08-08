Whetstone Capital Advisors Cut Envestnet (ENV) Position by $1.86 Million; Share Price Rose; Jpmorgan & Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Korea Investment Has Trimmed Its Stake as Shares Rose

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan & Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 58,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 2.81M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284.58M, down from 2.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan & Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $108.03. About 16.35 million shares traded or 43.62% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – 10-year Treasury yield can get to 4 percent before it punishes stocks: J.P. Morgan strategist; 25/04/2018 – DEALTALK-Brazilian bank IPO tests disruption potential of fintech firms; 18/05/2018 – STROEER SAXG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 86 EUROS FROM 77 EUROS; 14/05/2018 – William Lyon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Akamai Technologies To Participate In The J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIST OF CEO CANDIDATES HAS BEEN “NARROWED DOWN” FOR HEALTHCARE VENTURE BETWEEN BERKSHIRE, AMAZON.COM AMZN.O AND JPMORGAN CHASE JPM.N; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – NCR Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 28,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The hedge fund held 154,450 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 183,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.82. About 405,147 shares traded or 43.44% up from the average. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 26/04/2018 – Envestnet l PMC Launches Three New Impact QPs; 21/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC – PROPOSES TO OFFER $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2023; 03/04/2018 – Envestnet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N – NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER PURCHASED, REDEEMED OR CONVERTED; 19/04/2018 – DJ Envestnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENV); 09/05/2018 – Envestnet 1Q Rev $198M; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 26/04/2018 – Envestnet | PMC Launches Three New Impact QPs; 10/04/2018 – LJPR Financial Advisors Selects Envestnet | Tamarac Technology to Enhance Client Service and Create Efficiencies; 22/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N – HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 1.75% CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2023

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold ENV shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 45.04 million shares or 3.61% more from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Assoc reported 0% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 379 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oak Ridge Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 268,924 shares. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks invested in 0.04% or 30,505 shares. Front Barnett Assocs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 8,008 shares. Select Equity Group Limited Partnership invested in 736,721 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Fincl Grp Inc accumulated 0.04% or 557,826 shares. Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 1,974 shares. Cortina Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 94,769 shares. Westfield Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 427,230 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability owns 504,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hartford Management invested in 1,000 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv reported 0.02% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Moody National Bank Division stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Blackrock owns 0.01% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 3.33 million shares.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80 million and $246.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,264 shares to 16,171 shares, valued at $28.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pivotal Software Inc by 241,738 shares in the quarter, for a total of 328,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Yext Inc.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 131,090 shares to 192,955 shares, valued at $18.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 68,894 shares in the quarter, for a total of 384,606 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.01 billion for 11.11 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel reported 48,898 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorp owns 143,533 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Vision Cap Mngmt holds 0.18% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 6,394 shares. Iat Reinsurance Co invested in 5,655 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Everence Cap Mgmt stated it has 1.23% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Roffman Miller Pa has invested 3.23% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Schulhoff And reported 56,994 shares. Burns J W Company holds 1.67% or 67,589 shares in its portfolio. Bellecapital Ltd has 6,501 shares. Wealthquest Corp reported 9,631 shares stake. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt invested 1.59% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sather Fin Grp owns 4,173 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors has 12,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Jolley Asset Management Ltd Company stated it has 42,109 shares or 3.08% of all its holdings.