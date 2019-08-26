Whetstone Capital Advisors Cut By $591,990 Its Pros Holdings (PRO) Holding; Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Energizer Holdings Inc has $60 highest and $36 lowest target. $48.57’s average target is 32.24% above currents $36.73 stock price. Energizer Holdings Inc had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Tuesday, March 26. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $60 target in Monday, April 1 report. The company was upgraded on Thursday, August 22 by UBS. See Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) latest ratings:

22/08/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $46.0000 Upgrade

26/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank

19/06/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Sell New Target: $36 Downgrade

19/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan New Target: $45.0000 36.0000

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Citigroup

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $48 New Target: $60 Upgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $52 New Target: $50 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral New Target: $49 Initiates Coverage On

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) stake by 2.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 14,095 shares as Pros Holdings Inc (PRO)’s stock rose 42.41%. The Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc holds 648,252 shares with $27.38 million value, down from 662,347 last quarter. Pros Holdings Inc now has $2.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.17% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $70.05. About 168,427 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 09/04/2018 – PROS Unveils Plans for Outperform 2018 Global Conference; 18/04/2018 – PROS Thought Leaders Selected to Deliver Presentations at Professional Pricing Society Spring Conference; 16/05/2018 – PROS Extends Solutions to Fully Support eCommerce Channels; 13/04/2018 – PROS Holdings: Exclusive: Houston’s Tech Innovation District Slated for Former Sears Building in Midtown April 13, 2018; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $46M-$46.5M; 15/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 21c-Loss 19c; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Rev $47.9M; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 58c

More notable recent PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PROS acquires Travelaer – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Twst.com with their article: “PROS Holdings Inc.: PROS Drives Digital Transformation Shift in Airline Industry with Acquisition of Travelaer SAS – The Wall Street Transcript” published on August 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “PROS Drives Digital Transformation Shift in Airline Industry with Acquisition of Travelaer SAS – StreetInsider.com” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Investing In PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PROS Named to Constellation ShortListTM for Configure, Price, Quote – Business Wire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 6,589 shares in its portfolio. Invesco reported 22,559 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd owns 19,164 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt stated it has 774,351 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 35,150 shares stake. Element Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Fmr Llc owns 935,783 shares. Massachusetts-based Granahan Inv Management Ma has invested 0.45% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Conestoga Capital Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 2.37M shares or 2.79% of the stock. Riverbridge Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.95M shares. 39,301 are held by Envestnet Asset Management. Bb&T Corp owns 9,528 shares. Fifth Third State Bank accumulated 0% or 2,629 shares. D E Shaw & Com Incorporated holds 0.01% or 179,022 shares. 592,850 are held by Waddell Reed Financial.

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.22 EPS, up 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) stake by 45,412 shares to 694,734 valued at $16.29 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 2,264 shares and now owns 16,171 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was raised too.

More notable recent Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Care About Energizer Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ENR) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UBS turns bullish on Energizer Holdings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UBS Upgrades Energizer (ENR) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Energizer Holdings Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Energizer Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.53 billion. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries; and hearing aid batteries, as well as primary rechargeable options under the Energizer and Eveready brands. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides headlights, lanterns, kidÂ’s lights, and area lights, as well as flash lights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.