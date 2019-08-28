Whetstone Capital Advisors Boosted Position in Attunity LTD (ATTU) by $1.04 Million as Shares Were Volatile; John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) Shareholder Mathes Company Has Lifted Its Position by $359,450 as Share Value Rose

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 32,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $100.9. About 172,750 shares traded or 5.64% up from the average. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Sees 2Q Revenue Up 22%-24%; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Attunity Ltd (ATTU) by 6.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 45,412 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 694,734 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.29 million, up from 649,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Attunity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $514.40 million market cap company. It closed at $23.42 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTU News: 03/05/2018 – Attunity Sees FY Rev $75M-$78M; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES TOTAL REVENUE BETWEEN $75 AND $78 MLN FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD ATTU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $75 MLN TO $78 MLN; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN BETWEEN 6 PCT AND 10 PCT FOR 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold JBT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.14 million shares or 2.65% less from 33.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13 were reported by Cornerstone Advsr. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp stated it has 0.03% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Sei Investments Com reported 394 shares. Cibc Asset Management owns 0% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 2,582 shares. Glenmede Na has 0% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 92,410 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 0% or 25,919 shares. Td Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 30,762 shares. Moreover, M&T Comml Bank Corp has 0% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Eagle Asset Mgmt reported 905,910 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp accumulated 748,661 shares. 17,424 were reported by Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Com. Noesis Capital Mangement Corporation holds 5,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The California-based Wells Fargo And Company Mn has invested 0.01% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT).

More notable recent John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “John Bean Technologies’ (JBT) CEO Tom Giacomini on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Think About John Bean Technologies Corporation’s (NYSE:JBT) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why John Bean Technologies Stock Jumped 19.5% in April – Motley Fool” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JBT acquires Prime Equipment Group for $65M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09 million and $196.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) by 4,025 shares to 8,400 shares, valued at $712,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Attunity Is On A Roll – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Paulson’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Sotheby’s (BID), Lyft (LYFT), Increase in Allergan (AGN), Sprint (S) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Four Breakout Stocks to Watch – Nasdaq” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Uber Time – Seeking Alpha” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Nasdaq Composite Stocks That Braved the Index’s Bloodbath – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 26, 2018.