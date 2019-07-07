Whetstone Capital Advisors Boosted Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $4.03 Million as Share Value Rose; As Celgene (CELG) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Laurion Capital Management LP Raised Its Position

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 1335.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 579,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 623,204 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.79M, up from 43,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $93.7. About 3.07 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – PLANNED ASR WILL UTILIZE PART OF EXISTING BOARD AUTHORIZED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AS WELL AS PART OF NEW AUTHORIZATION; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 31/05/2018 – CELGENE – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO IMPLEMENT AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD TO RECEIVE MILESTONES AND ROYALTIES ON EX-U.S. SALES; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE NAMES JUNO THERAPEUTICS FORMER CEO HANS BISHOP TO BOARD; 16/05/2018 – Celgene to Present New Clinical Data in Blood Cancer and Solid Tumor Therapies at Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Scientific Sessions; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.80M, up from 13,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/03/2018 – Taha Kass-Hout, the former U.S. FDA chief health informatics officer, is joining Amazon’s experimental projects team led by former Google X boss Babak Parviz, according to a source; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING EXPERIENCE IN AMAZON SHOPPING APP; 06/04/2018 – Trump claims the post office is losing billions because of Amazon, but it’s a lot more complicated; 16/04/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S EUGENE KIM & CHRISTINA FARR: AMAZON HAS SHELVED A PLAN TO SELL DRUGS TO HOSPITALS & INSIDERS SAY THERE ARE TWO REASONS WHY; 19/04/2018 – Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos writes a closely watched annual letter every year; 20/05/2018 – Variety: `The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Renewed for Season Three by Amazon; 03/04/2018 – Trump Is Said to Dine With Oracle’s Catz, an Amazon Competitor; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS to offer Chico’s Brand Apparel and Accessories on Amazon; 02/05/2018 – The sudden attack on Amazon is a reflection of the foundational loss of human communications; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON: EXPERIENCE CENTERS IN ALEXA-ENABLED LENNAR SMART HOMES

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $7.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (Put) (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,800 shares to 2,600 shares, valued at $415,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (Call) (NYSE:XOM) by 70,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,300 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Badgley Phelps Bell reported 9,305 shares. Vigilant Cap Lc holds 1,500 shares. Wagner Bowman reported 0.08% stake. Horan Capital Advsrs Ltd accumulated 1.23% or 20,618 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 29,048 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 2,146 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt reported 7,104 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset stated it has 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Avalon Advsr accumulated 4,880 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alpine Global owns 69,986 shares for 1.91% of their portfolio. Legacy Private Co stated it has 13,079 shares. Webster Natl Bank N A stated it has 0.12% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Cs Mckee Limited Partnership has 1.34% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Com accumulated 32,598 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bokf Na accumulated 38,794 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Best-Performing S&P 500 Stocks So Far This Year – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: HAL, ADBE, CELG – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should You Invest in the Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (PBE)? – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “BeiGene (BGNE) Regains Full Global Rights to Tislelizumab from Celgene (CELG) – StreetInsider.com” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.