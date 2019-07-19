Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:CDR)

Both Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) and Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:CDR) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Retail industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 2 0.24 N/A -2.83 0.00 Cedar Realty Trust Inc. 3 1.45 N/A 0.14 22.50

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and Cedar Realty Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and Cedar Realty Trust Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 0.00% -185.3% -4.6% Cedar Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 3% 1%

Volatility & Risk

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s current beta is 3.66 and it happens to be 266.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cedar Realty Trust Inc.’s 5.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.95 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 54.4% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.7% of Cedar Realty Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.3%. Comparatively, Cedar Realty Trust Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 0.95% 26.77% 23.95% -33.99% -51.71% 150.4% Cedar Realty Trust Inc. -2.24% -4.67% -11.56% -19.69% -20.73% -2.55%

For the past year Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. has 150.4% stronger performance while Cedar Realty Trust Inc. has -2.55% weaker performance.

Summary

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. engages in acquiring, financing, developing, leasing, owning, and managing real estate properties in the mid-Atlantic, southeast, and southwest United States. It acquires strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company leases its properties to national and regional retailers. As of June 30, 2011, its portfolio had a total gross leasable area of 368,865 square feet. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The firm is primarily engaged in ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of properties. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States predominantly in mid- Atlantic and Northeast coastal states. The firm primarily invests in supermarket-anchored shopping centers. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT All Equity REIT Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Port Washington, New York.