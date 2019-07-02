Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLRP) and Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) Comparing side by side

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) and Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) are two firms in the REIT – Retail that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 12 0.21 N/A -2.90 0.00 Regency Centers Corporation 65 9.71 N/A 1.47 45.63

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and Regency Centers Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Regency Centers Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 63.94% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Regency Centers Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Regency Centers Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. -1.64% -0.79% 39.62% -27.19% -13.39% 75.34% Regency Centers Corporation 2.41% -2.25% 2.09% 2.45% 15.86% 13.92%

For the past year Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. was more bullish than Regency Centers Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Regency Centers Corporation beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.

Regency Centers Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops community and neighborhood shopping centers that are tenanted by grocers, category-leading anchors, specialty retailers, and restaurants. As of December 31, 2006, it owned 218 retail shopping centers located in 22 states and held partial interests in 187 retail shopping centers through joint ventures located in 24 states and the District of Columbia. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.