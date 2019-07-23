Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLRP) and Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Comparison side by side

As REIT – Retail companies, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) and Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
|12
|0.22
|N/A
|-2.90
|0.00
|Macerich Company
|41
|4.45
|N/A
|0.71
|59.93
Demonstrates Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and Macerich Company earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Macerich Company
|0.00%
|3.4%
|1.1%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and Macerich Company.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Macerich Company
|1
|6
|0
|2.86
Competitively the consensus price target of Macerich Company is $42.33, which is potential 32.16% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and Macerich Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63.94% and 0%. Comparatively, 0.2% are Macerich Company’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
|-1.64%
|-0.79%
|39.62%
|-27.19%
|-13.39%
|75.34%
|Macerich Company
|4.27%
|-1.19%
|-3.91%
|-16.88%
|-23.96%
|-1.83%
For the past year Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. had bullish trend while Macerich Company had bearish trend.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Macerich Company beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
The Macerich Company is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It primarily engages in acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The Macerich Company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California with additional offices in Phoenix, Arizona; Dallas, Texas; Pittsford, New York.
