Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLRD) and Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Comparing side by side

Both Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD) and Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Retail industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 14 0.20 N/A -2.90 0.00 Macerich Company 38 3.98 N/A 0.71 46.55

In table 1 we can see Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and Macerich Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and Macerich Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Macerich Company 0.00% 3.4% 1.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and Macerich Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Macerich Company 1 3 0 2.75

On the other hand, Macerich Company’s potential upside is 23.76% and its consensus price target is $35.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and Macerich Company are owned by institutional investors at 69.5% and 0% respectively. Competitively, Macerich Company has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 1.44% 5.11% 13.69% 19.01% -12.02% 66.45% Macerich Company -0.87% 1.88% -17.42% -28.83% -42.06% -23.64%

For the past year Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. had bullish trend while Macerich Company had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Macerich Company beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.

The Macerich Company is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It primarily engages in acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The Macerich Company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California with additional offices in Phoenix, Arizona; Dallas, Texas; Pittsford, New York.