Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLR) and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Retail and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 1 0.00 7.06M -2.58 0.00 RPT Realty 13 -21.85 78.66M 0.17 72.49

Demonstrates Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and RPT Realty earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and RPT Realty.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 526,041,278.59% -340.6% -5.3% RPT Realty 626,772,908.37% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. is 243.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 3.43 beta. Competitively, RPT Realty’s 31.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and RPT Realty Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 RPT Realty 1 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, RPT Realty’s potential downside is -23.02% and its average target price is $10.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and RPT Realty has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.4% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 4% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.8% are RPT Realty’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. -2.22% 10.19% -29.18% -4.62% -67.65% 85.19% RPT Realty 3.38% 4.7% 0.08% -6.13% -6.06% 2.51%

For the past year Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than RPT Realty.

Summary

RPT Realty beats on 9 of the 11 factors Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. engages in acquiring, financing, developing, leasing, owning, and managing real estate properties in the mid-Atlantic, southeast, and southwest United States. It acquires strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company leases its properties to national and regional retailers. As of June 30, 2011, its portfolio had a total gross leasable area of 368,865 square feet. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primary business is the ownership and management of regional dominant and urban-oriented, infill shopping centers. The firm was formerly known as RPS Realty Trust. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust was founded on October 2, 1997 and is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.