Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLR) and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Retail and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
|1
|0.00
|7.06M
|-2.58
|0.00
|RPT Realty
|13
|-21.85
|78.66M
|0.17
|72.49
Demonstrates Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and RPT Realty earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and RPT Realty.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
|526,041,278.59%
|-340.6%
|-5.3%
|RPT Realty
|626,772,908.37%
|0%
|0%
Volatility & Risk
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. is 243.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 3.43 beta. Competitively, RPT Realty’s 31.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.69 beta.
Analyst Ratings
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and RPT Realty Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|RPT Realty
|1
|0
|0
|1.00
On the other hand, RPT Realty’s potential downside is -23.02% and its average target price is $10.5.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and RPT Realty has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.4% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 4% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.8% are RPT Realty’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
|-2.22%
|10.19%
|-29.18%
|-4.62%
|-67.65%
|85.19%
|RPT Realty
|3.38%
|4.7%
|0.08%
|-6.13%
|-6.06%
|2.51%
For the past year Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than RPT Realty.
Summary
RPT Realty beats on 9 of the 11 factors Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. engages in acquiring, financing, developing, leasing, owning, and managing real estate properties in the mid-Atlantic, southeast, and southwest United States. It acquires strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company leases its properties to national and regional retailers. As of June 30, 2011, its portfolio had a total gross leasable area of 368,865 square feet. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primary business is the ownership and management of regional dominant and urban-oriented, infill shopping centers. The firm was formerly known as RPS Realty Trust. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust was founded on October 2, 1997 and is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.