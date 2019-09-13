Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLR) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Retail companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. has 52.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 70.24% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. has 4% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 6.54% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 0.00% -340.60% -5.30% Industry Average 29.03% 18.91% 3.67%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 137.74M 474.43M 34.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.17 1.54 1.46 2.35

The potential upside of the competitors is 12.92%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. -2.22% 10.19% -29.18% -4.62% -67.65% 85.19% Industry Average 2.42% 3.54% 3.56% 5.95% 12.44% 16.06%

For the past year Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. is 243.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 3.43. Competitively, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s peers are 20.79% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.79 beta.

Dividends

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 2 of the 3 indicators compared to the company itself.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. engages in acquiring, financing, developing, leasing, owning, and managing real estate properties in the mid-Atlantic, southeast, and southwest United States. It acquires strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company leases its properties to national and regional retailers. As of June 30, 2011, its portfolio had a total gross leasable area of 368,865 square feet. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia.