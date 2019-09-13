Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLR) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Retail companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. has 52.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 70.24% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. has 4% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 6.54% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
Table 1 has Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|-340.60%
|-5.30%
|Industry Average
|29.03%
|18.91%
|3.67%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are comparing Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
|N/A
|2
|0.00
|Industry Average
|137.74M
|474.43M
|34.97
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.17
|1.54
|1.46
|2.35
The potential upside of the competitors is 12.92%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
|-2.22%
|10.19%
|-29.18%
|-4.62%
|-67.65%
|85.19%
|Industry Average
|2.42%
|3.54%
|3.56%
|5.95%
|12.44%
|16.06%
For the past year Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.
Risk & Volatility
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. is 243.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 3.43. Competitively, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s peers are 20.79% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.79 beta.
Dividends
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 2 of the 3 indicators compared to the company itself.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. engages in acquiring, financing, developing, leasing, owning, and managing real estate properties in the mid-Atlantic, southeast, and southwest United States. It acquires strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company leases its properties to national and regional retailers. As of June 30, 2011, its portfolio had a total gross leasable area of 368,865 square feet. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
