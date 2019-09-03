Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Reaches $30.62 52-Week High; Prosperity Bancshares (PRSP) Sentiment Is 1.35

Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PRSP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.16, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 111 hedge funds opened new and increased holdings, while 82 decreased and sold their stakes in Prosperity Bancshares Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 56.48 million shares, down from 58.82 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Prosperity Bancshares Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 70 Increased: 81 New Position: 30.

The stock of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) hit a new 52-week high and has $31.84 target or 4.00% above today’s $30.62 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $13.92B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $31.84 price target is reached, the company will be worth $556.84M more. The stock increased 4.11% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $30.62. About 1.29M shares traded. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) has risen 25.94% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.94% the S&P500. Some Historical WPM News: 21/03/2018 – Correct: Wheaton Precious Metals 4Q Loss/Shr 31c, Not 1Q; 10/05/2018 – Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Closing of New Precious Metals Purchase Agreement with First Majestic on the San Dimas Mine and Early Warning Report Filed; 06/04/2018 – WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CEO SMALLWOOD COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 21/03/2018 – WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS 4Q ADJ. EPS 19C; 10/05/2018 – WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP WPM.TO – QTRLY SHR $0.15; 06/03/2018 Wheaton Precious Metals Closes Above 200-Day Average; 10/05/2018 – WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS 1Q SILVER PRODUCTION 7.43M OZ; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC: ENDED SILVER BUY PACT W/WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS; 21/03/2018 – Wheaton Precious Metals 1Q Loss $137.7M; 21/03/2018 – Correct: Wheaton Precious Metals 4Q Adj EPS 19c, Not 1Q

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc holds 3.65% of its portfolio in Perspecta Inc. for 80,285 shares. Skba Capital Management Llc owns 175,900 shares or 1.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Findlay Park Partners Llp has 1.49% invested in the company for 2.35 million shares. The New York-based Olstein Capital Management L.P. has invested 1.29% in the stock. Dearborn Partners Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 270,734 shares.

Perspecta Inc. provides end-to-end information technology services and mission solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.13 billion. The Company’s services and solutions span the lifecycle of programs encompassing applied research, systems definition, architecture, agile solutions development, test and integration, deployment, and activities through technology, analytics, and cybersecurity. It has a 57.07 P/E ratio. The firm also offers analytics and data services, application services, cybersecurity, cloud computing and infrastructure services, digital strategy and transformation, systems engineering and integration, digital workplace, integrated solutions, investigative services, and applied research.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $643,864 activity.

The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $25.8. About 144,318 shares traded. Perspecta Inc. (PRSP) has risen 6.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.92% the S&P500.

Analysts await Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 87.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.08 per share. WPM’s profit will be $68.20 million for 51.03 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

