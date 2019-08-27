Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Reaches $29.72 After 9.00% Up Move; PLUS500 LTD. ORDINARY SHARES ISRAEL (PLSQF) Shorts Raised By 11.2%

The stock of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.59% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $29.72. About 1.27 million shares traded. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) has risen 25.94% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.94% the S&P500. Some Historical WPM News: 06/04/2018 – WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CEO SMALLWOOD COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 21/03/2018 – WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.19; 10/05/2018 – WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS 1Q EPS 15C; 21/03/2018 – Wheaton Precious Metals 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 21/03/2018 – Correct: Wheaton Precious Metals 4Q Loss $137.7M, Not 1Q; 29/03/2018 – Wheaton Precious Metals Provides Details of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Files Form 40-F and Technical Report; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC: ENDED SILVER BUY PACT W/WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS; 10/05/2018 – Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Closing of New Precious Metals Purchase Agreement with First Majestic on the San Dimas Mine; 21/03/2018 – Wheaton Precious Metals 1Q Loss $137.7M; 21/03/2018 – Correct: Wheaton Precious Metals 4Q Loss/Shr 31c, Not 1QThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $13.26 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $32.39 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:WPM worth $1.19B more.

PLUS500 LTD. ORDINARY SHARES ISRAEL (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) had an increase of 11.2% in short interest. PLSQF’s SI was 126,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 11.2% from 113,400 shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 210 days are for PLUS500 LTD. ORDINARY SHARES ISRAEL (OTCMKTS:PLSQF)’s short sellers to cover PLSQF’s short positions. It closed at $7.52 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for retail clients to trade contracts for difference . The company has market cap of $825.45 million. The Company’s platform allows its clients to trade CFDs over approximately 2,100 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 31 languages. It has a 5.06 P/E ratio. The trading platform is accessible from various operating systems, such as Windows, smartphones, tablets, Apple Watch, and Web browsers.

Among 2 analysts covering WheatonPreciousMetals (NYSE:WPM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. WheatonPreciousMetals has $3800 highest and $26 lowest target. $32’s average target is 7.67% above currents $29.72 stock price. WheatonPreciousMetals had 8 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 10. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of WPM in report on Friday, August 9 with “Neutral” rating.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.26 billion. It has streaming agreements for 21 operating mines and 8 development stage projects. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017.