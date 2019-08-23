Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Reaches $27.92 After 6.00% Up Move; Shockwave Medical (SWAV) Shorts Raised By 0.44%

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) had an increase of 0.44% in short interest. SWAV’s SI was 2.52M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.44% from 2.51 million shares previously. With 491,000 avg volume, 5 days are for Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV)’s short sellers to cover SWAV’s short positions. The SI to Shockwave Medical Inc’s float is 12.87%. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $40.6. About 27,965 shares traded. ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.25% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $27.92. About 528,276 shares traded. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) has risen 25.94% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.94% the S&P500. Some Historical WPM News: 29/03/2018 – Canada News Wire: /C O R R E C T I O N from Source — Wheaton Precious Metals Corp./; 21/03/2018 – Wheaton Precious Metals 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 21/03/2018 – Correct: Wheaton Precious Metals 4Q Loss/Shr 31c, Not 1Q; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC: ENDED SILVER BUY PACT W/WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS; 10/05/2018 – WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS 1Q SILVER PRODUCTION 7.43M OZ; 21/03/2018 – Correct: Wheaton Precious Metals 4Q Loss $137.7M, Not 1Q; 23/05/2018 – Panoro Minerals Announces Receipt of Early Deposit Payment from Wheaton Precious Metals for the Cotabambas Project, Peru; 26/04/2018 – Wheaton Precious Metals Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Wheaton Precious Metals Closes Above 200-Day Average; 06/04/2018 – WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CEO SMALLWOOD COMMENTS IN INTERVIEWThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $12.45B company. It was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $29.60 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:WPM worth $747.18 million more.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.45 billion. It has streaming agreements for 21 operating mines and 8 development stage projects. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017.

Among 2 analysts covering WheatonPreciousMetals (NYSE:WPM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. WheatonPreciousMetals has $3800 highest and $26 lowest target. $32’s average target is 14.61% above currents $27.92 stock price. WheatonPreciousMetals had 8 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, August 9. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 10.

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. It currently has negative earnings. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and sales managers, and distributors.

