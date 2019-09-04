Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) is a company in the Silver industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has 64.1% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 36.91% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.2% of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.74% of all Silver companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.66% 6.10% 4.20%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. N/A 24 27.88 Industry Average 27.76M 490.60M 77.11

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.25 2.75

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. currently has an average target price of $30.25, suggesting a potential downside of -1.31%. The peers have a potential upside of 74.05%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. make analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. -4.71% 11.86% 23.27% 27.79% 25.94% 33.74% Industry Average 0.00% 23.84% 33.62% 29.74% 22.83% 29.85%

For the past year Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. are 2.1 and 2.1. Competitively, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s peers have 2.96 and 2.36 for Current and Quick Ratio. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Risk and Volatility

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a beta of 0.01 and its 99.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s peers have beta of 0.46 which is 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company worldwide. It has streaming agreements for 21 operating mines and 8 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.