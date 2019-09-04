What after Stephanie Shillingburg’s Insider Acquisition of F & M Bank Corp. (FMBM) Stock?; Last Week easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Coverage

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Ratings Coverage

Among 7 analysts covering easyJet PLC (LON:EZJ), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. easyJet PLC has GBX 1571 highest and GBX 800 lowest target. GBX 992.86’s average target is 6.99% above currents GBX 928 stock price. easyJet PLC had 33 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Bernstein. On Monday, June 3 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. On Wednesday, May 22 the stock rating was maintained by Commerzbank with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by HSBC. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, May 21. The stock of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) earned “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Friday, July 12. As per Tuesday, April 2, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was downgraded by Oddo & Cie to “Reduce” on Tuesday, July 9. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 2 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by HSBC on Thursday, June 20 to “Reduce”. See easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) latest ratings:

03/09/2019 Broker: Kepler Cheuvreux Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 1200.00 New Target: GBX 820.00 Downgrade

23/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 1206.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1100.00 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1000.00 New Target: GBX 1060.00 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1100.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 1100.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1040.00 New Target: GBX 1120.00 Upgrade

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1100.00 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Oddo & Cie Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 1170.00 New Target: GBX 1050.00 Downgrade

Another recent and important F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “OTC Markets Group Announces the 2018 OTCQX Best 50 – PR Newswire” on January 24, 2018.

Shareholder Stephanie Shillingburg of F&M Bank Corp, invested in 13 of the corporation shares worth $345 U.S Dollars with an average of $26.5 per share. It seems she is very active lately as in the last 30 days, she silently acquired additional 12 shares of the company, worth $330 USD. Stephanie Shillingburg currently owns 8,003 shares which make up around 0.25% of the Virginia-Company’s market cap. The purchased shares were bought on September 04, 2019 and the Form 4 that contains the legal information, filed with the D.C. based-SEC can be accessed here.

It closed at $26.5 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

F&M Bank Corp. operates as the holding firm for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company has market cap of $84.10 million. The firm offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, Internet and mobile banking, and drive-in banking services. It has a 11.2 P/E ratio. It also provides construction loans, including residential, and land acquisition and development loans; commercial real estate loans; business loans; consumer loans, such as personal loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, installment and demand loans, and home equity lines of credit and loans; and residential mortgage loans.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. The company has market cap of 3.75 billion GBP. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 803 routes and a fleet of 257 aircraft. It has a 18.98 P/E ratio.

The stock increased 0.54% or GBX 5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 928. About 1.86M shares traded. easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

