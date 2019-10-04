What after Robert Sanchez’s Insider Buy of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) Stock?; United Community Banks (UCBI) Has 1.24 Sentiment

United Community Banks Inc (UCBI) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.04, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 98 active investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 79 sold and reduced their holdings in United Community Banks Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 71.65 million shares, up from 69.81 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding United Community Banks Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 59 Increased: 61 New Position: 37.

The stock increased 0.38% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $93.02. About 1.14M shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Consolidated Edison has $9800 highest and $8600 lowest target. $90.50’s average target is -2.71% below currents $93.02 stock price. Consolidated Edison had 9 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, September 23. The stock of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) earned “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 8. Morgan Stanley maintained Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Friday, August 16 with “Underweight” rating.

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ED’s profit will be $541.39M for 14.27 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 181.03% EPS growth.

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $30.90 billion. The firm offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million clients in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million clients in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,649 clients in parts of Manhattan. It has a 22.17 P/E ratio. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million clients in southeastern New York, and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million clients in southeastern New York.

United Community Banks, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $2.18 billion. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit. It has a 12.53 P/E ratio. The firm also provides secured and unsecured loans that include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential construction and mortgage, consumer installment, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits and fixed and adjustable-rate home mortgage loans.

Analysts await United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 5.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.55 per share. UCBI’s profit will be $45.86 million for 11.88 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by United Community Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.69% negative EPS growth.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 2.82% of its portfolio in United Community Banks, Inc. for 241,587 shares. Jacobs Asset Management Llc owns 337,500 shares or 1.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pier Capital Llc has 1.23% invested in the company for 277,820 shares. The California-based Snyder Capital Management L P has invested 1.21% in the stock. Fsi Group Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 31,039 shares.