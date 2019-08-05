What after Kym Hubbard’s Insider Purchase of State Auto Financial (STFC) Stock?; William Hill plc (LON:WMH) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering William Hill PLC (LON:WMH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. William Hill PLC had 18 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, February 8. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, July 2 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Barclays Capital. See William Hill plc (LON:WMH) latest ratings:

01/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 250.00 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 250.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 197.00 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: GBX 197.00 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: GBX 175.00 Initiates Starts

24/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 250.00 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 285.00 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 250.00 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 250.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 215.00 Maintain

More recent William Hill plc (LON:WMH) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Eldorado Resorts Completes Transaction with William Hill US to Bring Sports Wagering to Company’s National Casino Portfolio – Business Wire” on January 29, 2019. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “Eldorado Resorts Partners with William Hill US to Bring Sports Wagering to Company’s National Casino Portfolio – Business Wire” on September 05, 2018. Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IGT And William Hill US Form Strategic Partnership For US Lotteries – PR Newswire” with publication date: September 25, 2018 was also an interesting one.

William Hill PLC provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Italy, Spain, and internationally. The company has market cap of 1.21 billion GBP. It operates through Retail, Online, US, Australia, and Other divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates licensed betting offices that offer various betting and gaming services, including horseracing, greyhound racing, football betting, virtual racing, numbers betting, and other services.

The stock decreased 4.51% or GBX 6.55 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 138.8. About 2.73M shares traded. William Hill plc (LON:WMH) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal, business, and specialty insurance products. The company has market cap of $1.35 billion. It operates through four divisions: Personal insurance, Business insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. It has a 25.94 P/E ratio. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile and homeowners insurance products to the personal insurance market.

Trade amounting to close to $4,950 US Dollars was revealed in a legal document submitted to the DC-based SEC on 05/08/2019. According to which, Kym Hubbard, the director of State Auto Financial Corp also an insider of the public company had acquired exactly 150 shares – ( at $33.0 per share ). And, It’s sure Kym’s deal isn’t going to stay ignored as she currently is holding 150 shares – ( 0.0003% of State Auto Financial Corp’s Market Cap ).

More notable recent State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Of State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “State Auto Financial Corp (STFC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/1/2019 – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “State Auto hopes to turn things around after a rough first half of the year – Columbus Business First” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Our Take On State Auto Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:STFC) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold State Auto Financial Corporation shares while 26 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 14.41 million shares or 2.32% less from 14.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC). Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.02% in State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC). Security Natl Tru holds 0.08% in State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) or 7,500 shares. Invesco invested 0% in State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC). Amer International Group holds 0% or 10,653 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 25,578 shares. Earnest Limited Liability holds 0.24% or 750,027 shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale Mgmt holds 16,100 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 20,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Keybank Association Oh has invested 0% in State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC). Bridgeway Capital Mgmt has invested 0.07% in State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC). State Street Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) for 321,816 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 0% or 132,034 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 0% in State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC). Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0% in State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) or 39,889 shares.

The stock decreased 4.90% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $31.05. About 35,867 shares traded. State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) has risen 8.61% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.61% the S&P500. Some Historical STFC News: 08/05/2018 – STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $323.7 MLN VS $345.1 MLN; 10/05/2018 – State Auto Financial to Livestream 2018 Annual Shareholders Meeting; 09/05/2018 – State Auto Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 16; 08/05/2018 – STATE AUTO FINANCIAL 1Q REV. $323.7M, EST. $338.5M (2 EST.); 11/05/2018 – State Auto Financial Declares 108th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ State Auto Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STFC); 08/05/2018 – STATE AUTO FINL REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS; 01/05/2018 – State Auto Labs Fund Invests in Matterport; 23/05/2018 – State Auto Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – State Auto Financial 1Q Rev $323.7M