What after Jason Bonfigt’s Insider Purchase of Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) Stock?; Veeco Instruments Has 1.24 Sentiment

Jason Bonfigt, VP – CFO and Treasurer of Broadwind Energy Inc, in an insider trading deal made a purchase of 2,000 shares whose worth is estimated to be $3,301 at average stock price of $1.7. In the last month, he also obtained 3,000 shares with value $5,590 USD. Right now, he has 80,150 shares or 0.50% of the Company’s market capitalization. The stock deal by Mr. Jason – was recorded on August 16, 2019 and revealed in a SEC’s Form 4 available here.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $12,131 activity. Shares for $3,240 were bought by Blashford Eric B. on Friday, August 16. On Wednesday, August 14 Bonfigt Jason Lee bought $3,301 worth of Broadwind Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) or 2,000 shares.

Broadwind Energy, Inc. provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector clients primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $26.67 million. It operates through two divisions, Towers and Weldments, and Gearing. It currently has negative earnings. The Towers and Weldments segment makes towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines, as well as specialty fabrications and specialty weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

Veeco Instruments Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, markets, and supports thin film process equipment to make light emitting diodes , micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS), power electronics, wireless devices, hard disk drives (HDDs), and semiconductor devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $532.99 million. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; precision surface processing systems; ion beam etch and deposition systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and other deposition and industrial products, as well as support services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products to LED, MEMS, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test, HDD, and semiconductor manufacturers, as well as research centers and universities.

