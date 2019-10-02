What after Intergroup Corp’s Insider Buy of Santa Fe Financial (SFEF) Stock?; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cincinnati Financial has $12000 highest and $10000 lowest target. $110’s average target is -3.68% below currents $114.2 stock price. Cincinnati Financial had 6 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of CINF in report on Thursday, September 12 with “Neutral” rating. Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, May 17 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 24 by M Partners. See Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) latest ratings:

01/10/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

12/09/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Neutral Old Target: $92.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $120.0000 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $90.0000 New Target: $110.0000 Upgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

More notable recent Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CINF) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CINF) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boasting A 12% Return On Equity, Is Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Share Price Is Up 94% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $19,965 activity. The insider Debbink Dirk J bought $19,965.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold Cincinnati Financial Corporation shares while 157 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 102.33 million shares or 1.46% more from 100.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 650,099 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) or 18,262 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 253,423 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 56,671 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 38,669 shares. Brinker Inc accumulated 25,169 shares. Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.06% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Central Bancorporation And Tru Communication holds 0% or 63 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Management Incorporated Ks holds 0.44% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) or 238,869 shares. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 6,009 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel owns 850,513 shares for 1.82% of their portfolio. First City Capital Inc stated it has 1.62% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Hengehold Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.3% or 15,043 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.28% or 772,541 shares in its portfolio.

The stock decreased 2.12% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $114.2. About 463,249 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M

Cincinnati Financial Corporation engages in the property casualty insurance business in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.65 billion. It operates through five divisions: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. It has a 15.32 P/E ratio. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workersÂ’ compensation.

The stock increased 6.67% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $40. About 600 shares traded or 235.20% up from the average. Santa Fe Financial Corporation (OTCMKTS:SFEF) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Santa Fe Financial Corporation owns and operates a hotel property in San Francisco, California. The company has market cap of $49.67 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. It has a 15.24 P/E ratio. The Company’s hotel property consists of 543 guest rooms and luxury suites, and related facilities, including a five level underground parking garage.