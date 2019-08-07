What after Esw Capital – Llc’s Insider Buy of BroadVision, Inc. (BVSN) Stock?; Potbelly (PBPB) Shorts Up By 13.79%

Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) had an increase of 13.79% in short interest. PBPB’s SI was 2.19M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 13.79% from 1.92M shares previously. With 311,400 avg volume, 7 days are for Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB)’s short sellers to cover PBPB’s short positions. The SI to Potbelly Corporation’s float is 9.2%. The stock increased 5.53% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2. About 308,489 shares traded. Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) has declined 65.90% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PBPB News: 21/03/2018 – PRIVET FUND MANAGEMENT LLC-ON MARCH 21, PRIVET FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DELIVERED LETTER TO THE ISSUER’S CHAIRMAN, PETER BASSI, AND POTBELLY CORP’S BOARD; 13/04/2018 – POTBELLY CORP – PRIVET FUND LP HAS AGREED TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF ALL OF BOARD’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 21/03/2018 – PRIVET STILL WILLING TO ENTER INTO TALKS W/ POTBELLY; 13/04/2018 – POTBELLY NAMES PRIVET FUND PARTNER ROSENZWEIG TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – Potbelly 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 13/04/2018 – POTBELLY SAYS PRIVET FUND TO WITHDRAW ITS BOARD NOMINATIONS; 08/05/2018 – Potbelly 1Q Rev $102.9M; 08/05/2018 – POTBELLY CORP PBPB.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.34 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – POTBELLY EXECUTIVE MADE COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNS CONF CALL YDAY; 13/04/2018 – POTBELLY CORP – PRIVET FUND LP HAS WITHDRAWN ITS NOTICE OF INTENTION TO NOMINATE FOUR CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO POTBELLY’S BOAR

Since June 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $10,824 activity. Another trade for 2,200 shares valued at $10,824 was bought by Boehm Joseph.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.62, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold Potbelly Corporation shares while 32 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 16.25 million shares or 1.21% more from 16.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc owns 142,582 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 29,839 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt owns 124,174 shares for 0% of their portfolio. North Star Mngmt has invested 0% in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB). Stephens Inc Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Bridgeway Management invested in 0.01% or 109,000 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt, a Missouri-based fund reported 618,248 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.09% or 23,067 shares in its portfolio. Spark Invest Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 249,800 shares. 454,793 were accumulated by Confluence Invest Ltd Llc. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0% in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) or 272,675 shares. Blair William Il owns 217,858 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 66,340 shares. Amer Fincl Group invested in 0.15% or 200,000 shares. Bamco Ny has invested 0.02% in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB).

More notable recent Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Potbelly (PBPB) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Potbelly Corporation Reports Results for Second Fiscal Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Potbelly (PBPB) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bear Of The Day: Potbelly (PBPB) – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Lows This Week – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company has market cap of $100.56 million. It also sells and administers franchises of Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 25, 2016, the firm operated 441 shops in 29 states and the District of Columbia, including 411 firm operated shops and 30 franchisees operated shops; and 13 international franchised shops, including 11 shops in the Middle East, 1 shop in the United Kingdom, and 1 shop in Canada.

Among 2 analysts covering Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Potbelly Corp has $11 highest and $9 lowest target. $10’s average target is 138.10% above currents $4.2 stock price. Potbelly Corp had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) earned “Sell” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, February 26. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Maxim Group.

The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.0356 during the last trading session, reaching $1.4044. About 5,083 shares traded. BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) has declined 34.15% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.15% the S&P500.

The well informed insider Esw Capital – Llc of Broadvision Inc obtained 7,231 shares of the stock exchange listed company worth near $10,051 U.S. Dollars based on an average price of $1.4 a share. And, It’s sure Esw Capital – Llc’s acquisition isn’t going to stay a secret as the insider today is having in hand 971,669 shares – ( 19.21% of Broadvision Inc’s Market Cap ). The date of investment was August 6, 2019, and it was revealed in a SEC-filed Form 4, which you can find here.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 1 investors sold BroadVision, Inc. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 237,314 shares or 6.16% less from 252,904 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna International Group Llp reported 0% stake. 102,596 were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp reported 88,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of America Corporation De reported 0% in BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN). Vanguard Grp owns 33,951 shares. 885 are held by Blackrock. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested 0% in BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN). First Manhattan Com holds 0% of its portfolio in BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) for 2 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 1 shares in its portfolio. 1 were reported by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does BroadVision, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BVSN) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “BroadVision Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Standards – GlobeNewswire” published on May 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “BroadVision Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:BVSN – GlobeNewswire” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BroadVision Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:BVSN – GlobeNewswire” published on November 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FTR, BBY, MELI and WTW among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 27, 2019.