What after David Dullum’s Insider Acquisition of Gladstone Investment (GAIN) Stock?; Monroe Capital (MRCC)’s Sentiment Is 1.79

Monroe Capital Corp (MRCC) investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.65, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 25 funds increased or started new stock positions, while 14 sold and decreased their stock positions in Monroe Capital Corp. The funds in our database now own: 3.41 million shares, down from 3.42 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Monroe Capital Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 8 Increased: 15 New Position: 10.

Salzhauer Michael holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Monroe Capital Corporation for 52,438 shares. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc owns 127,887 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rothschild Investment Corp Il has 0.12% invested in the company for 85,341 shares. The Unknown-based Mckinley Capital Management Llc Delaware has invested 0.09% in the stock. Blair William & Co Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 795,068 shares.

The stock increased 2.25% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $10.46. About 174,091 shares traded or 91.92% up from the average. Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) has declined 15.01% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCC News: 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Five Classes Of Notes Issued By Monroe Capital Mml Clo Vi, Ltd; 10/04/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Frontenac’s Acquisition of TPC Training and JADE Learning; 10/04/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Frontenac’s Acquisition of TPC Training and JADE Learning; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to five classes of notes issued by Monroe Capital MML CLO Vl, Ltd; 29/03/2018 – Monroe Capital Hires Karin Kovacic as Managing Director; 14/03/2018 – Monroe Capital 4Q Net Asset Value $13.77/Share; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Monroe Capital MML CLO VI, Ltd./LLC; 14/03/2018 MONROE CAPITAL CORP – QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE OF $278.7 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Monroe Capital Corporation’s NII Rises – NAV Sinks; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Monroe Capital MML CLO Vl, Ltd./LLC

Analysts await Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 7.89% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.38 per share. MRCC’s profit will be $7.16M for 7.47 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Monroe Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The company has market cap of $213.85 million. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, gas and oil, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate. It has a 18.42 P/E ratio. It focuses to invest in the United States and Canada.

More notable recent Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Monroe Capital (MRCC) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Monroe Capital Corporation Announces Third Quarter Distribution of $0.35 Per Share – StreetInsider.com” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Monroe Capital Corporation BDC Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Monroe Capital Corporation BDC Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Analysts await Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 100.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.1 per share. GAIN’s profit will be $6.56 million for 15.53 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Gladstone Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

The Gladstone Investment Corporationde’s President David Dullum invested in – 2,400 shares of Gladstone Investment Corporationde, based on the average share price which is $12.4 for a share. The shares package today has a value of about $29,856 U.S. Dollars. David Dullum currently holds 0.30% of the company’s total market capitalization with ownership of 98,965 shares.

The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.42. About 144,617 shares traded or 25.49% up from the average. Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) has declined 1.46% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GAIN News: 01/05/2018 – GLADSTONE INVESTMENT, BASSETT CREEK CAPITAL FORM BASSETT CREEK; 14/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information; 10/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment and Gladstone Capital to Host Investor and Analyst Event on May 21, 2018; 06/03/2018 Gladstone Investment Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – LNG LTD SAYS BUYER OF GLADSTONE LNG IS LNG QUEENSLAND PTY; 10/04/2018 – CIRM: Gladstone researchers tame toxic protein that carries increased Alzheimer’s risk; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Investment Increases Monthly Cash Distributions to Common Stockholders and Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for A; 10/05/2018 – Gladstone Capital and Gladstone Investment to Host Investor and Analyst Event on May 21, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Gladstone Investment Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment Corporation And Bassett Creek Capital Form The Bassett Creek Restoration Platform And Acquire J.R. Johnson

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a business development firm specializing in buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability firm interests, and warrants or options. The company has market cap of $407.66 million. The fund does not invest in start-ups. It has a 7.37 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $268,966 activity. DULLUM DAVID A R bought $22,200 worth of stock. 20,581 Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) shares with value of $246,766 were bought by GLADSTONE DAVID.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.89, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 14 investors sold Gladstone Investment Corporation shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 3.30 million shares or 8.21% more from 3.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Global Advsr Lc reported 18,680 shares stake. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested 0% in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). 13,047 are owned by Cambridge Investment Research Inc. 18,526 were accumulated by Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability. Creative Planning holds 0% in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) or 20,555 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Co accumulated 0% or 12,064 shares. Davenport Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.04% or 320,021 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.17% in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 41,311 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag has 0% invested in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Glenmede Na has invested 0% in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Raymond James And Associate reported 0% of its portfolio in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Millennium Management Ltd Com holds 291,919 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN).