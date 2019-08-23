What after Charles Townsend’s Insider Acquisition of Gogo Inc. (GOGO) Stock?; Shorts at Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Raised By 4.94%

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) had an increase of 4.94% in short interest. SUPN’s SI was 6.93M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.94% from 6.60M shares previously. With 540,100 avg volume, 13 days are for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)’s short sellers to cover SUPN’s short positions. The SI to Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 13.7%. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.14. About 113,385 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, ALSO REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR OPERATING EARNINGS; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS SEES FY NET PRODUCT SALES $375M TO $400M; 17/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Victor Vaughn to Retire May 31; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1% Position in Supernus; 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Supernus; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN); 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M

Among 3 analysts covering Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has $65 highest and $57 lowest target. $61.67’s average target is 127.23% above currents $27.14 stock price. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Wednesday, February 27. FBR Capital maintained Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The stock of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by FBR Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% stake. Marshall Wace Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 632,730 shares. South Dakota Inv Council reported 65,900 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru Inc reported 332 shares. Ranger Inv Mngmt L P invested 1.2% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). The United Kingdom-based Polar Llp has invested 0.02% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Regions Corp invested in 10,558 shares. Loomis Sayles & L P reported 0.03% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Petrus Tru Lta reported 0.07% stake. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 88,300 shares. California Employees Retirement reported 78,904 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 41,481 were accumulated by Tudor Inv Et Al. 10,504 were reported by Malaga Cove Capital Ltd. 16,366 are owned by Smith Asset Mngmt Group Ltd Partnership. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 35,524 shares.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.41 billion. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy. It has a 13.99 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s product candidates comprise SPN-810, a molindone hydrochloride that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of impulsive aggression in patients with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder ; and SPN-812, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which has completed Phase IIb trial that is used for the treatment of ADHD.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold Gogo Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 47.39 million shares or 3.04% less from 48.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of America Corp De has 1.64M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Asset Management Inc invested in 0.01% or 24,801 shares. 1,828 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Wolverine Asset holds 334,848 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 108,811 shares. First Midwest Financial Bank Division stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Daiwa Secs Gru Inc reported 575,900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas Inc has 0% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). The New York-based Metropolitan Life Communication Ny has invested 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Stelliam Investment L P holds 6.29% or 6.77M shares. Valinor Mngmt Lp has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Voya Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO).

Since February 26, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.81 million activity. TOWNSEND CHARLES C also bought $560,394 worth of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) on Thursday, February 28. On Monday, August 19 MUNDHEIM ROBERT H bought $20,000 worth of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) or 5,000 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Gogo has $1000 highest and $7 lowest target. $8.50’s average target is 107.57% above currents $4.095 stock price. Gogo had 6 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co upgraded Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) on Thursday, April 18 to “Outperform” rating.

A public document filed with the D.C. based-SEC on 23/08/2019 shared that Charles Townsend, the director of Gogo Inc, ‘s company purchased 65,651 shares. With average market price per share of $3.9, the trade’s amount is $258,479 USD. He also obtained 100,000 shares with a market value $442,850 USD in the last 30 days. Charles Townsend now owns 3.77% of the Company’s market cap with ownership of 3.34 million shares.

The stock increased 1.11% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $4.095. About 388,838 shares traded. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 16.39% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC GOGO.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $865 MLN TO $935 MLN; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADE GOGO’S CFR TO Caa1; CHANGES OUTLOOK TO; 04/05/2018 – GOGO SEES FY REV. $865M TO $935M, EST. $867.7M; 04/05/2018 – GOGO 1Q REV. $68.8M, EST. $214.7M; 09/04/2018 – Gogo’s 2Ku lnflight Connectivity Solution Selected by Air Canada for its Bombardier C-Series Aircraft; 04/05/2018 – Gogo Sees FY Rev $865M-$935M; 20/04/2018 – GOGO INC – JON COBIN APPOINTED CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER AND EVP CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT; 04/05/2018 – Gogo Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Gogo Short-Interest Ratio Rises 50% to 44 Days; 29/05/2018 – Gogo Welcomes Will Davis as Vice President of Investor Relations

Gogo Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides in-flight connectivity and wireless in-cabin digital entertainment solutions to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $362.43 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Commercial Aviation North America , Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA). It currently has negative earnings. The CA-NA segment provides in-flight connectivity and wireless digital entertainment solutions to commercial airline passengers flying routes that generally begin and end within North America.